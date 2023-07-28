Mulpha to launch trio of towers after Norwest tender win

Developer Mulpha will undertake a staged commercial town centre precinct at a site beside the Norwest Metro Station after winning a NSW government tender for one of Sydney’s largest suburban office projects in the wake of the pandemic.

The company won a tender to develop the site at 25-31 Brookhollow Ave, and the site is billed as the central civic gateway for the Norwest town centre.

Mulpha will develop three multi-level towers (pictured) which will sit atop two mixed-use podiums, integrating business, education, and retail uses. There is a proposal for a mixed-use development of three main buildings with heights of up to 11, 23 and 25 storeys.

Mulpha chief executive Greg Shaw said the office-focused development would span about 52,000sq m, and he was optimistic about tenants shifting from the CBD to more convenient suburban locations.

Mr Shaw acknowledged the pressure on offices in city locations but said there was a renewed level of interest in well-connected suburban locations.

Mulpha head of developments, Tim Spencer, said the site would be the civic gateway to and from Norwest, and an integral component of the vision for the area.

Mr Spencer noted the success that the developer had with selling strata suites in another office block and said property funds were also interested.

The tender run by Mark Litwin, Wally Scales and Grant Bulpett of Knight Frank, for Landcom, on behalf of Sydney Metro, attracted domestic and offshore listed developers.