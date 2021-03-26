Moyhu Wagyu, Meadow Creek: Home of top Victorian steak for sale

The home of some of Victoria’s best steak has been listed with a new agent in the hope of snagging a buyer for the juicy business opportunity.

The sprawling 847ha Moyhu Wagyu cattle farm at 1570 Moyhu-Meadow Creek Road, Meadow Creek, was first listed with Colliers International in September 2019, according to CoreLogic.

But Elders Real Estate Wangaratta agent Michael Everard said he’d recently taken over the property and launched a new campaign this month that was already attracting interest from farmers and investors.

“It’s a large enterprise and it’s complex … we’ve just reinvigorated it and I’ve been surprised with the amount of inquiries we’ve been getting,” he said.

The property is on the market with price expectations of more than $12m.

The purchase comes with 1300 head of full blood wagyu and wagyu angus cattle, farming equipment, feeding facilities, and multiple large dams for water storage.

A manager lives and works on site, and there are multiple homes situated across the estate, including a six-bedroom main homestead designed by architect Guildford Bell.

The property’s vendor, Emeritus Professor Bob Officer, said he first purchased a 243ha hobby farm in the area 25 years ago and added to it as neighbouring landholdings became available.

Now he said the property produced some of the state’s best quality wagyu meat, and all the new owner had to do was sit back and reap the income while soaking up the pristine country views.

“I’m a Collins Street farmer and I’ve always advised other Collins Street farmers to find your manager and then find your farm,” Prof Officer said.

“It’s a good lifestyle up there. We’re in a wine district and it’s an hour and a half from the ski fields. It’s very pretty.”

Now aged 80, Prof Officer, a former chair of Melbourne and Monash universities who was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, said he was reluctantly giving up the reins of the farm so a new generation could take over.

He said he liked to describe the ideal buyer as himself but “20 or 30 years younger”, and he said the new owner would inherit a ready-made operation with a proven income.

“I started it as a hobby farm but it’s too big to be a hobby farm now, it’s a business,” Prof Officer said.

“I went up there basically because I liked the area and because I could afford it. I would have been a farmer a lot earlier if I could have afforded it.

“All the prospective owner needs to do is keep an eye on cash flow because the manager looks after everything.

“We go there (to visit) at least once a month for four or five days or when the manager is away on leave … it’s a lifestyle with an income.”

But those hoping to sink their teeth into one of the farm’s prime wagyu cuts will have to be willing to catch a flight to taste it, Prof Officer said.

Most of Moyhu Wagyu’s meat is currently shipped overseas, he said, as is some of the livestock.

