Mount Buller’s Arlberg Hotel for sale on eve of snow season

Mount Buller institution the Arlberg Hotel is set to change hands for the first time in almost three decades, with the hotel’s longtime owners moving on.

Carol and John Perks, who have owned and operated the popular hotel for the last 28 years, have called time on their involvement in the popular ski-in, ski-out business on the eve of the 2016 snow season, with thousands of snow enthusiasts due to descend on the resort in the coming weeks.

The hotel, built at the top of Bourke Street – Mount Buller’s most frequented run – around 1970, has grown to include 36 hotel rooms, seven residential rental apartments, ski hire, retail, food and beverage outlets and car parking.

The Perks say they are selling the hotel with the aim of doing some travelling of their own and spending time with family.

“We have both loved having input to the Chamber of Commerce and the marketing committees on the mountain and have enjoyed the last 37 years involvement very much and will be very sad to move on,” they say.

“We hope to be able to pass our history and knowledge on to new people with the drive and enthusiasm that this business deserves going forward.”

Colliers International’s Jeremy Gruzewski and Guy Wells have been appointed to sell the hotel through an expressions of interest campaign that ends on July 21.

Gruzewski says the hotel and business provides significant scope for potential buyers.

“The sale of The Arlberg Hotel is never to be repeated in the Australian marketplace. The opportunity to acquire this unique asset and be part of the evolution of Mount Buller as it evolves to become a year-round tourist destination is not to be missed,” he says.

“The blend of accommodation and food and beverage with a 24-hour liquor licence provides ultimate flexibility to an incoming purchaser.”

“It opens up a real opportunity for a new buyer to take the legend that is The Arlberg Hotel and transform it into the next chapter of its life,” Wells adds.

Mount Buller is Victoria’s most visited mountain and resort, with more than 300ha of skiable terrain and a growing presence in the off-season summer months.