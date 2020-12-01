Most-viewed: Tiwi Islands lodge and fishing business reels in attention

A Top End fishing lodge and adventuring business in the Tiwi Islands continued to attract prospective buyers, sparking an astounding amount of interest in the commercial property market last week.

Situated 60km north of Darwin amid coastal wetlands, secluded waterfalls, sand flats and mangroves, Melville Island Lodge and Tiwi Islands Adventures took out top billing as the Northern Territory’s most-viewed commercial listing.

Other notable commercial opportunities to attract interest included Woolloomooloo’s landmark former Sydney Eye Hospital building and a freestanding industrial site in Kingston’s Huntingfield Estate, which is offered for sale with a leaseback option.

Most popular commercial listings across the country

Here are last week’s most-viewed commercial listings state-by-state.

NSW: Historic former pub and eye hospital

50 Sir John Young Crescent, Woolloomooloo

The historic building that once served as the old Marlborough Hotel and later the Sydney Eye Hospital in Woolloomooloo was New South Wales’ most-viewed commercial property on realcommercial.com.au in the past week.

The landmark four-storey triangular building of Victorian Italianate style, which occupies 577sqm opposite the Domain, was designed by eminent architect Thomas Rowe in 1892 and includes a rooftop terrace and spectacular harbour and city views.

Currently the 46-room Elephant Backpacker hostel, the property could be retained as accommodation or adapted to an alternative use, zoned B4 mixed use.

VIC: Period-style freehold opportunity

21 Beatty Avenue, Armadale

A tenanted period-style building in Armadale, dubbed a “trophy property”, was Victoria’s most-viewed commercial listing last week.

Just 200m from Toorak train station, the versatile freehold opportunity in Beatty Avenue is located in one of Melbourne’s most-loved, prestigious and sought-after suburbs.

The property, which includes 250sqm of building space on a 230sqm allotment, is currently tenanted to a boutique retail shop on the ground floor, while an office rents the first floor and rear stables.

There is also an English-style garden courtyard and rear laneway access and parking.

QLD: Spacious corner office block

Building 1, 7 Brandl Street, Eight Mile Plains

A prominent office complex touted for its prime corner position and exposure to more than 50,000 vehicle movements a day was Queensland’s most-clicked-on commercial property last week.

Located 15 minutes’ drive from the Brisbane CBD in the popular Brisbane Technology Park precinct at Eight Mile Plains, the lease includes 1260sqm of office space on the first floor and a further 631sqm on the ground floor.

The precinct has 68 car parking bays, free on-street parking and connectivity to the Pacific, Gateway and Logan Motorways.

NT: Island lodge and fishing charter business

Melville Island Lodge/Tiwi Island Adventures

The Melville Island Lodge and associated fishing charter business Tiwi Island Adventures has attracted widespread interest in recent weeks, retaining the title as the Top End’s most-viewed commercial enterprise in the past week.

The sale spans two leasehold titles – a 2640sqm lot, which includes the fishing lodge and related accommodation, and a separate 947sqm land parcel.

The lodge is located near Snake Bay, which is renowned as one of the Territory’s best fishing spots and is in close proximity to Kakadu National Park and the Mary River Wetlands.

The property comprises the lodge and supporting infrastructure, including a manager’s residence and staff quarters, 11 operational fishing vessels and nine vehicles including a bus and petrol tanker.

SA: Two-level commercial and retail building

233 Rundle Street, Adelaide

A two-level commercial and retail building in Adelaide’s cosmopolitan East End is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign.

The building at 233 Rundle Street comprises 244sqm of retail and office accommodation, as well as a basement, and is leased to three tenants for at least three years.

TAS: Industrial investment with seven-year lease on settlement

65 Patriarch Drive, Kingston

A freestanding industrial investment in Kingston’s Huntingfield Estate is being offered for sale with a leaseback option to Bells Moving and Storage.

The sale is offered with a new seven-year lease on settlement to the family business, which has operated for more than 40 years, with additional lease options.

The site, which is zoned light industrial, includes almost two acres of land, easy access and egress for the large removalist fleet and a building area of 1655sqm. The premises also has a security-fenced warehouse, storage, air-conditioned offices and a large bitumen yard.

WA: Prestige retail site with eight specialities tenancies

32 Ardross Street, Applecross

A site on the Ardross Street retail site in the affluent riverside suburb of Applecross was the most-viewed commercial listing in WA last week.

Comprising eight specialities tenancies, the proposition includes 1604sqm with a passing net income around $250,000.

ACT: An entire line of tenanted units

45 Townsville Street, Fyshwick

An entire row of fully-tenanted units on Fyshwick’s busy Townsville Street is up for sale for $1.45 million.

Tenants include Capital Bearing Supplies, which has re-signed for three years with a three-year option, and Grosvenor Engineering, which will occupy its premises until July 2022.