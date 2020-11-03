Most viewed: Tassie ice skating rink becomes hot property

The Glenorchy Ice Rink is on the market.

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning and running your own ice skating rink, now’s your chance.

And at the Glenorchy Ice Skating Rink in Tasmania you can even live there, with the recently listed property including a four-bedroom residential unit upstairs.

Touted as the only rink of its kind in Tasmania, it was the state’s most viewed commercial property on Realcommercial.com.au over the past week and among the most viewed nationally, with potential buyers drawn to the opportunity it presents, with the rink, a cafe, storage/repair room, games area and party room all included.

It also has a small grandstand, a machinery shed and a small plant room, and occupies a 1012sqm block just south of Glenorchy’s main retail precinct.

Expressions of interest to purchase the property close on December 5.

Here are the commercial properties making waves across Australia.

QLD: Sizzler swept up after weeks of demand

2506 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

Demand for a Queensland site that is home to a former Sizzler restaurant, a KFC, medical centre, pharmacy and more shows few signs of abating, despite the property being under offer and its expression of interest campaign almost running its course.

The Mermaid Beach site, which has dominated Queensland’s rankings on Realcommercial.com.au for more than a month, has been a Sizzler location for more than three decades and offers 6525sqm of land with 3250sqm of buildings.

While an expressions of interest campaign was extended to November 6, the property is currently listed being under offer.

WA: Office suite continues strong run

2/8 Welshpool Road, East Victoria Park

An office suite in Western Australia is continuing to generate a buzz in commercial property circles, ranking as the second most viewed property in the country in the past week.

The East Victoria Park property received more than double the number of views of any other property in the state, with potential buyers drawn to its solid tenancy and affordable $850,000 price tag.

The 218sqm first floor suite features a high quality fit-out with female and male amenities, fully ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and video intercom access, along with five car bays and a convenient, central location.

It currently returns $45,780 in gross annual income.

NSW: Major development site a beacon for developers

738 Cudgen Road, Cudgen

Developers are coming thick and fast for a huge 48ha development site opposite the under construction $673 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

Positioned only 800 metres from the Kingscliff township, the greenfield land parcel sits on two titles and has significant development upside, with other major housing developments being carried out nearby.

The property includes 1.12km of frontage to Tweed Coast Rd and 270m of frontage to Cudgeon Rd, and also has a holding income from a hard rock quarry and cattle fattening operation.

The land is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on November 26.

SA: Anyone for sushi?

156 Gouger Street, Adelaide

Fast food and affordable retail opportunities remain at the top of many investors’ wish lists, with a sushi restaurant in the Adelaide CBD the latest to catch their eye.

The bite-sized retail location is tenanted for $2000 per month until April next year, and has 67sqm of space that comprises an 18sqm kitchen and covered 25sqm preparation/storage area, as well as an additional 35sqm lock-up rear courtyard.

Complete with stainless steel sinks and extractor fans, it is primed for a food service tenant to move straight in at the end of the current lease.

Agents are seeking best offers by 5pm on November 17.

VIC: Childcare in focus as Moorabbin centre hits market

39-41 Isabella Street, Moorabbin

Few asset classes have been as in-demand as childcare throughout the pandemic, and that trend looks set to continue with a Moorabbin centre becoming Victoria’s most-viewed commercial property.

The property, leased to ASX-listed Mayfield Childcare, includes a 15-year net lease four five-year options extending to 2053.

Current returning a net income of $333,304 per annum plus GST and outgoings, the property enjoys a strategic location with nine schools within a 3km radius.

ACT: Canberra office benefits from Centrelink tenancy

13 Lonsdale Street, Braddon

With government tenants considered close to the gold standard in commercial property occupants, a Centrelink office at Braddon in Canberra is poised for a strong result.

The modern building is occupied by the Commonwealth Government and currently returns $528,903.50 per annum plus GST, with 1510sqm of space across two levels.

It also has a 40-space basement car park.

Expressions of interest close on November 26.

NT: Cheap chance to own or occupy Darwin mini-mart

2/8B Gardiner Street, Darwin City

With buyers on the hunt for affordable investments, a commercial strata unit in the Darwin CBD has raced to the top of the tree in the Northern Territory.

Priced at just $340,000 plus GST, the ground floor property sits at the base of a major apartment tower and spans 72sqm of internal space and two car parks.

Previously operated as a 24-hour mini-mart, the property comes fitted out with a counter, supermarket shelving and refrigeration units.