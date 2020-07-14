Most-viewed: Sydney office with indoor basketball court a slam dunk

A Redfern office with one of the most Instagram-worthy fit-outs on the market is attracting interest from far and wide.

The stunning former Masonic Hall at 19-25 Cope Street is a statement both inside and out, with a brick facade, high ceilings and offices over multiple levels.

But it’s one particular office floor that has people talking, with an indoor basketball court incorporated into the workspace.

The property has already become one of the most-viewed weekly listings on Realcommercial.com.au, with potential investors and owner-occupiers drawn to the unique sporting feature, along with its open plan layout with mezzanine levels, private 100sqm courtyard and additional balcony.

And it’s not the only office listing attracting plenty of attention, with 18 office properties featuring among the top 10 listings from each state combined, despite the challenges of the current coronavirus pandemic.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee says there is an underlying current of optimism within the sector.

“It shows that there’s still confidence out there. People aren’t going back to work in a hurry, but people feel like they will,” Conisbee says.

“There’s also not much office stock on the market, so it’s a lack of property that’s also contributing to it. After the GFC we also had very low volumes of people selling, and it’s similar at present.”

SA: ADELAIDE OFFICE A SURPRISE AT NUMBER ONE

33 Hutt Street, Adelaide

The chance to invest or develop in Adelaide’s east end is proving a beacon for buyers, with an ageing office – earmarked as a potential development site – becoming the most-viewed property of the week on Realcommercial.com.au.

The former home of Dairy Authority SA, which is relocating, offers 649sqm of land with a two-level office building and 16 parking spaces.

And developers are expected to come calling, with zoning allowing for buildings heights of 22m, lending it to residential or mixed-use construction.

Agents say the relocation of Dairy Authority SA also offers the potential for an occupier to refurbish or reposition the property as a new office base.

VIC: DISCOUNT CHEMIST COULD BE BARGAIN INVESTMENT

1146-1148 North Road, Oakleigh South

It’s home to a Direct Chemist Outlet, and this Oakleigh South corner retail property could present some real value for investors.

With a net rental return of $75,645 per annum plus GST and outgoings, agents are spruiking it as an affordable pharmacy investment opportunity and buyers are responding, with the property the most-viewed in Victoria over the past week.

Positioned on a main road and adjoining a Dan Murphy’s liquor store, the property has a 10-year lease t0 2028, plus an additional two five-year options and fixed 2.5% rent increases.

QLD: FLEXIBILITY KEY AT FORTITUDE VALLEY SITE

72 Costin Street, Fortitude Valley

The future of this Fortitude Valley property is set to be revealed in the coming months after it hit the market and raced straight to the top of Queensland’s most popular listings.

While the building is currently configured as an office, with flexible leaseback options available and dual occupancy potential, it’s an eight-storey height limit (subject to council approval) that may have the final say.

Just 1.5km from the Brisbane CBD, the property comprises a 1161sqm block with 507sqm of improvements and is zoned for mixed-use, while also enjoying dual frontage and 15 parking bays.

WA: FORMER ADULT BOOKSTORE READY FOR NEW CHAPTER

586-588 Albany Highway, Victoria Park

With a former adult bookstore in Western Australia set to turn the page, investors will have the chance to double their return almost overnight.

The property at Victoria Park comprises two retail stores, but with the bookstore vacant and only the neighbouring hair salon occupied, the buyer can instantly increase their returns.

The hair salon, which has four years remaining on its current lease, returns net annual rent of $30,000, with the 89sqm shop next door also capable of achieving between $20,000 to $30,000 annually, agents say.

TAS: HOBART ‘HOLE IN THE WALL’ SNAPPED UP

100 Elizabeth Street, Hobart

If you blinked, you missed the chance to snap up the lease for this tiny Hobart CBD retail space, which is currently setup men’s barber shop.

The 18sqm property already has a “leased” sign on its listing on Realcommercial.com.au, with its ground floor location on the high-profile Elizabeth St strip quickly winning over new tenants.

ACT: PASPALEY INDUSTRIAL BLOCKS ON TOP FOR THIRD WEEK

10 Paspaley Street, Hume

A series of Canberra land parcels are continuing to ride a wave of interest in industrial assets, receiving the most views of any ACT property for the third week in a row.

The four blocks at the New West Industry Park in Hume offer between 5190sqm and 9855sqm of space on which to potentially construct new freight, construction, transport and manufacturing operations in a strategic position near the Monaro highway.

The propertjes are for sale via tender, which closes on July 16.

NT: INDUSTRIAL UNIT IDEAL FOR HOME OR BUSINESS

6-18 Caryota Court, Coconut Grove

Listed for sale for the first time since it was built, a Northern Territory industrial unit is the latest in a string of industrial assets to return strong results online.

Touted as an warehouse/office opportunity for a small-mid-sized business, the property is listed at $399,000 and offers 140sqm of floorspace over two levels, with generous rear yard space taking the overall site size to 265sqm.

Further boosting its options, the current owner says tenants have even lived in the property in previous years.