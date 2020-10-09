Most-viewed commercial: Queensland Sizzler still number one

News of iconic restaurant chain Sizzler closing its last remaining venues is doing little to quell interest in one of its former Gold Coast outlets.

The Mermaid Beach property, which is up for sale or lease as part of a much larger site, was the most viewed commercial property in Australia for the second week running, amid revelations Sizzler plans to close its nine remaining properties by mid-November, having been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gold Coast Highway property could still be reborn as another restaurant, however, with the new owner or tenant to inherit Sizzler’s 710sqm fully fitted-out space with 100 underground parking spaces, along with a string of tenanted properties with long-term tenants.

The site includes 6525sqm of prime redevelopment land and 3250sqm of lettable retail space, with tenants including KFC, a medical centre, pharmacy, an Optus tower and a pool hall.

Here are the commercial properties topping the tables in your home state over the past week.

VIC: Strong interest in new Richmond offices

Botanicca 3, 570 Swan Street, Richmond

Office occupiers are beginning to stir as the end to Melbourne’s lockdown approaches, with heated interest in the newest release of spaces within Richmond’s Botanicca development.

Around 19,000sqm of A-grade office space is coming online at the precinct, which was recently completed and is now available for lease.

Floorplates of more than 2000sqm are available, with surrounding tenants including David Jones, Country Road, Harris Scarfe, Mimco, Forever New, Witchery and Wells Fargo.

NSW: Burwood serves up a popular offering

400-414 Parramatta Road, Burwood

Service stations continue to be the first choice for many commercial property seekers, with two fuel assets leading their way in their state.

The most-viewed of the pair was the Caltex at Burwood in Sydney, which sits on a prime Parramatta Rd site and features a brand new 15-year lease to multinational fuel and convenience giant EG Group.

The property returns a net income of $330,000 plus GST, with the tenant to pay all outgoings including land tax.

It is set to be auctioned on Thursday, November 5.

SA: Industrial strength to the fore

54 Dunorlan, Edwardstown

It won’t win any beauty contests, but buyers are seeing plenty beneath the skin of this warehouse/office in suburban Adelaide.

Occupying a prime corner site of more than 800sqm, the property includes a 570sqm building with a 26sqm mezzanine.

It also features a lock-up rear yard, rear sliding door access and a price tag of around $650,000 plus GST, marking it as an affordable entry into Australia’s boom industrial market

TAS: Trophy waterfront assets see big interest

2 Elizabeth Street and 7-9 Franklin Wharf, Hobart

A pair of multi-level properties on the Hobart waterfront were tipped for big investor interest, and just a week later those expectations are ringing true.

The properties, which cover a full block with four street frontages, were Tasmanian’s most viewed commercial assets over the past week on Realcommercial.com.au, having been offered with vacant possession.

Available in “one line” or individually, span 2452sqm of floorspace and are being touted as potential luxury residential or boutique hotel conversions, flagship office headquarters, mixed-use hospitality or an event premises.

They are for sale through expressions of interest.

WA: Buyer pounces on Malaga industrial unit

18 Milly Ct, Malaga

Blink and you missed the chance to buy an industrial unit complex at Malaga, with the property already under offer.

The standalone green title property, which includes the potential to subdivide, comprises a 1021sqm site with three industrial units across 510sqm.

Considered ideal for automotive businesses, the property also has room for container set down and includes a bonus 70sqm air conditioned mezzanine office.

NT: Location leads way for Caltex servo

3 Lambrick Avenue, Bakewell

Service station investments rarely come any stronger than one with a 15-year lease to one of the world’s biggest fuel operators and located alongside a shopping centre

That’s what’s up for grabs at Bakewell in the Northern Territory, where a prominent corner ‘pad’ site at the entrance to a shopping centre anchored by Woolworths, BWS, Guzman Y Gomez and a medical centre has hit the market.

Featuring a brand new 15-year lease to billion-dollar multinational company EG Group and returning $390,000 plus GST annually, the property is in a growing area 20km from Darwin and is only four years old.

It is set down for auction on November 5.