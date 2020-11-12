Most-viewed: Buy an empty Bunnings Warehouse

The chance to own and occupy a recently vacated Bunnings Warehouse has the Northern Territory’s commercial property abuzz, with the property among the most-viewed commercial listings nationally over the past week.

The hardware brand’s former site in Palmerston City is being sold after Bunnings recently shifted to a larger property after 15 years, sparking a flurry of interest and seeing it become the Northern Territory’s most popular property online.

Marketed as “every renovator’s dream”, the 19,500sqm landholding remains leased to Bunnings until June 12 next year, and currently returns $982,721.38 per annum.

With the property now completely empty, the future owner will take control of a 5094sqm main showroom, 1455sqm trade area, 1830sqm outdoor nursery with awning and 197 at-grade carparks.

Expressions of interest close on December 3.

Here are the properties at the top of the charts in your home state.

NSW: Holey Moley, what an opportunity

387 King Street, Newtown

While the inner child in all of us might draw your attention to the listing of the Holey Moley Golf Club at Newtown in Sydney, it’s the property’s investment credentials and impressive history that have roused buyers’ interest.

Investors will not only inherit Holey Moley Golf Club as a tenant, they’ll also secure an historic piece of Sydney’s pub history and an iconic former music venue.

Formerly known as the Sandringham Hotel, the free-standing pub was built in the 1870s and is recognised as the launchpad and home of some of Australia’s most famous ’90s bands including the Whitlams, Frenzal Rhomb and Nick Cave.

‘The Sando’ was eventually renamed the Newtown Social Club in 2012 and closed its doors as a live music venue in April 2017, and has since been operating as the Holey Moley Golf Club – a mini golf course and bar company that now has 20 sites across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The 784sqm venue has price expectations of more than $5 million.

VIC: Cheap winery sees big business

Suffoir Winery/Brewery/Cidery – 144 Mount Eccles Road, Macarthur VIC

One of the properties to feature in our list of wineries on the market right now, this little operation in Victoria was the pick of the bunch among commercial property seekers.

And with a price tag of only $710,000, it’s not hard to see why.

The boutique Suffoir Winery has an operation that includes beer and cider brewing, but the 7.28ha property’s main trade includes the fully operational winery and processing facilities, including fermentation and storage vats, winemaking and bottling equipment and vineyard tractor, along with cellar door sales and events venue.

There’s even a large family home, and the property hosts the annual Music in the Vines festival – one of the region’s biggest tourism drawcards.

TAS: Glenorchy ice rink remains hot

327 Main Road, Glenorchy

Interest shows little sign of subsiding for the Glenorchy Ice Skating Rink, with the property Tasmania’s most viewed on the commercial market for the second week running.

The unique property – the only rink of its kind in Tasmania – offers the opportunity to revive the underlying business, as well as live there, with the listing including a four-bedroom residential unit upstairs.

The offering includes the rink, a cafe, storage/repair room, games area and party room, along with a small grandstand, a machinery shed and a small plant room, all housed on a 1012sqm block just south of Glenorchy’s main retail precinct.

Expressions of interest to purchase the property close on December 5.

QLD: Unique Surfers property sees strong demand before auction

48 Peninsular Drive, Surfers Paradise

A unique offering on the banks of the Nerang River, this Surfers Paradise property has seen heated interest ahead of its auction on Thursday.

The boutique freestanding building, home to solicitors and attorneys, was offered up with a brand new three-year lease returning $140,000 per annum and is also attractive for its flexible ‘Centre’ zoning and unlimited height controls.

SA: Vacant warehouse a popular choice

8 Provident Avenue, Glynde

Details might be scarce on a small industrial warehouse at Glynde in Adelaide’s north-east, but potential suitors have been out in force after it hit the market.

Occupying a 558sqm site, the vacant 332sqm factory comes with an office area and mezzanine level, as well as air conditioning, three-phase power, security alarm and more.

Its popularity online further underlines the continued demand for industrial assets, with the asset class regarded among the most recession-proof in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Expressions of interest close on November 30.

WA: Woolworths-anchored shopping centre ready to open

732 Karrinyup Road, Balcatta

It’s only days away from opening its doors, and the new Roselea Shopping Centre in Western Australia is still seeing significant demand for the final vacant shops and offices within the brand new shopping hub.

The centre was WA’s most-viewed commercial property for the second time last week, with agents continuing to seek medical operators and one more retailer to lease the remaining spaces.

Spanning 6432sqm, including a 3600sqm Woolworths and BSW supermarket, it already has tenancies signed and sealed including a cafe, hairdressers, Thai massage, kebab/pizza outlet, nail and beauty business, dentist, optometrist and obstetrician.

ACT: Investors prepare to take this Phillip shop for a spin

36 Botany Street, Phillip

With bike shops all but becoming an essential service during COVID-19, interest has poured in for a Canberra property leased to a major bike retailer at the tail end of the pandemic.

Leased to major national operator 99 Bikes until 2025 and with two further five-year options, the large format single-storey strata property returns $80,000 per annum and include 2% annual rent increases, three-month bank guarantees and the promise of ongoing foot traffic from other surrounding national tenants including National Storage, Dan Murphy’s and Battery World.

Expressions of interest close on November 24.