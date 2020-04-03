Mortlake warehouse offers 24-apartment plans

No. 15 Herbert St, is the latest development opportunity to come up for sale in Mortlake.

Further apartment development is set to come to one waterfront inner west suburb that has seen a stunning transformation over the past decade.

A large 1214sqm site in Mortlake has hit the market with an approved DA for the construction of a boutique block.

The site at 15 Herbert St currently consists of a two-storey warehouse and is across the road from the booming Breakfast Point community.

Listed with LJ Hooker Commercial’s Michael Binskin and Marcus Schraag, Binskin says the property has no formal price guide at this early stage in the campaign.

“It is still early days and in the current market we are just seeing where the interest is,” he says.

The listing follows a similar 1998sqm property at 118-128 Tennyson Rd in Mortlake with a DA for 36 apartments selling in February for close to $10 million.

The Herbert St landholding has dual frontage and a DA for 24 apartments and 44 parking spaces in a basement. Artist impressions reveal that ground floor residences will have outdoor terraces, while those on higher floors have balconies.

The DA also makes allowances for the complex to have a possible rooftop garden.

Binskin says the landholding presents buyers the chance to snap up one of the last remaining development opportunities of this size.