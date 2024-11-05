Moorabbin: Historic ex-Morris Moor cigarette factory redevelopment finds leasing success with mini golf, bowling and brewery

A historic former cigarette factory in Melbourne’s south east has found the solution to the city’s office market woes: a mini golf course, bowling alley and a brewery.

The fun-focussed tenants have moved into the former Morris Moor redevelopment in Moorabbin alongside the likes of bankers from NAB and sneaker sellers New Balance’s headquarters.

And with just two spaces left to lease, the eclectic mix appears to be setting an enviable trend for the city’s post-Covid office market.

Colliers office leasing associate director Tom Rothel said the success of Morris Moor was driven by its developer Up Property’s sustainable design focus — and the entertainment on offer.

“The success of Morris Moor is underpinned by Up Property’s exceptional focus on sustainable design, adaptive reuse, and creating a vibrant entertainment and community precinct,” Mr Rothel said.

“Without these drivers, Morris Moor would be another converted warehouse in an industrial precinct.”

Mr Rothel said local employees and nearby residents flocked to the brewery for lunch, after work or on weekends with the site regularly hosting night markets, car shows and community events.

He added the Morris Moor site could accommodate a wide variety of businesses, from health services to commercial photography studios, but all faced the same problems.

“The challenge … is for landlords in the southeast – they must regenerate their offerings or risk losing tenants,” he said.

“As businesses adjust to post-Covid realities, including less space demand and work-from-home policies, the quality and appeal of office spaces remain crucial.”

The site has recently welcomed Fun Lab’s Strike Bowling and Holey Moley as entertainment options.

Colliers Office leasing director Damien Adkins said that new A-Grade spaces continued to appeal to a wide range of tenants due to their exceptional value proposition, including award-winning sustainability features.

“Enquiries in the south east continue to remain consistent with previous years,” Mr Adkins said.

When finished, the historic 70-year-old factory will be converted to a total of 42,000sq m in contemporaty office space spread over six buildings as part of a 10-year master plan.

Up Property general manager, Marcus Jankie said the Morris Moor site went beyond business.

“(It’s) as much a neighbourhood as it is a destination for business, Morris Moor is where work-life balance comes into play,” he said.

