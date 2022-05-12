Moon Dog Craft Brewery’s long-time Abbotsford home has buyers frothing

The Abbotsford base of one of Melbourne’s most-loved craft beer groups has been tapped for sale.

Moon Dog Craft Brewery’s long-term home at 17 Duke St has got buyers frothing, with good interest in the property emerging after just three days on the market.

Industry sources said the 319sq m warehouse should pull about $1.5m when it goes to auction at 1pm on June 9.

CoreLogic records show the brewers, headed by brothers Jake and Josh Uljans and Karl van Buuren, took over the warehouse in 2010 when the space was advertised for just under $30,000 a year.

Today the rent is set at $49,347 with a six-year lease locked in to the popular craft beer makers that is expected to have investors looking to wet their whistle.

Teska Carson director Matthew Feld said he was confident buyers would test their tenant’s wares, noting “I’ll probably shout them a beer”.

“And we have had very good interest, mostly from investors and a few owner occupiers, but even developers,” Mr Feld said.

“Very few come up for sale like this property.”

The property includes a movable bar and a kitchen space serving up a selection of comically named and unusual pizzas, including the David Hassle Hock (ham hock and picked pineapple) and the Return of the Mack (truffled mackerel).

Moon Dog rose to fame for their unusual approach to beer, including ageing an India pale ale in a Cognac barrel and brew names from The Artisan Poser to Old Mate and Mack Daddy.

They also operate another venue in Preston called Moon Dog World, which opened in 2019, and was named the 2020 Beer and Brewer Awards Best Brewery Experience — and resides in a former Nylex production plant.

It includes a waterfall, lagoon, tiki bar and retractable roof.

While there are currently no options at the end of their Abbotsford lease, the region has a long history with brewers.

The Duke St site is just down the road from Carlton United Breweries Brewhouse on Southampton Cres and also near rival craft brewer Mountain Goat’s North St, Richmond, venue.

