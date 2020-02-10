Mirvac pays $227m for Channel 9 headquarters

An artist’s impression of the new development at the Willoughby site.

Listed property developer the Mirvac Group has emerged as the buyer of the landmark Nine Network head office site in Willoughby – in a deal worth about $227 million.

The prolific developer is reportedly keen to get started on the approved masterplan for the 3ha site, which includes 460 apartments across 10 mid-rise buildings, ranging in height from four to nine storeys.

While the company has not publicly outlined its timeline for the massive development, the first market launch is reportedly likely to take place sometime next year.

The masterplan includes 6000sqm of publicly accessible open green space, designed to create a contemporary village-style community.

Joint venture party, LEPC9 formed by partners, Australian property fund the Lotus Group and Hong Kong-based fund managers Euro Properties, bought the Artarmon Rd site in 2015 for $147 million.

Today they confirmed the sale of the site for “approximately $227 million on deferred terms”.

Mirvac has also entered into an agreement to acquire the TX Australia transmission property which adjoins the Nine site. As part of its plans and subject to approvals, Mirvac intends to demolish the TX transmission tower and repurpose that site.

Together, the combined site spans 3.2ha, with the majority of the total consideration of approximately $249 million on deferred terms, Mirvac has confirmed.

The developer now plans to proceed in accordance with the concept plan approval, unlocking the site to the public for the first time in more than 60 years.

Stuart Penklis, Mirvac’s head of Residential, said the site represented a rare opportunity to acquire a large scale, masterplan-approved landholding in a highly sought-after location.

“Close to all the rich amenity and social infrastructure of Sydney’s lower north shore, and offering direct access to the Sydney CBD, the site has the exciting potential to offer our customers all of the convenience of this desirable location with the high-quality built form outcomes that Mirvac is well recognised for,” he says.