Channel 9 plans move to $1bn North Sydney tower

Media company Nine Entertainment Co has locked in a deal to consolidate its operations at its new headquarters in a $1 billion skyscraper in North Sydney.

The deal will see Nine’s print journalists, from mastheads including The Sydney Morning Herald and the Australian Financial Review, shift to the North Sydney digs alongside the television operations.

Print journalists and media executives will have a short stop off in a Google-owned building — that until last year was Channel 7’s national corporate HQ — near their current Pyrmont complex before shifting across the harbour.

Nine says it has increased its office space, securing a 25,000sqm lease for 12 years in Winten Property Group’s landmark $1.2 billion 1 Denison commercial office building in North Sydney.

The media group is extending its original lease from 18,500sqm to bring together all its key Sydney divisions into one office. The new lease comprises a ground floor reception and studio plus 13 floors from level G to nine in the low-rise and 19 to 22 in the mid-rise with floor plates ranging from 1650sqm to 2517sqm.

Nine will soon kick off its office fit-out, designed by Bates Smart Architects, and will stage its relocation into the new tower from the second half of 2020. The company is moving employees from Willoughby, Pyrmont and also the CBD into its new digs.

Winten development director Stuart Vaughan says that 1 Denison is anchoring an era of exciting new development in North Sydney.

“As Sydney continues to expand, the North Sydney precinct will further ascend as a pivotal business and lifestyle hub, which is a catalyst to it regaining its position as the media and technology hub,” he says.

The tower has already attracted tech companies SAP and Microsoft.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.