Melbourne’s ‘worst’ motel hits market in Coburg North for $4.5m

Melbourne’s “worst” motel riddled with bed bugs, cockroaches and drug dealers has hit the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag.

The now-closed StayInn Motel at 844-846 Sydney Road, Coburg North, is seeking offers via an expressions of interest campaign.

Colliers agent Joe Kairouz said the vendor had price expectations of more than $4.5m.

Distraught customers deeply disturbed by stays at the scummy motel over the years have vented their anger in online reviews.

They slammed the motel, which had a 2.7-star Google rating, as the “worst” place they’d stayed and compared it to a “night in hell”.

“A night in hell I reckon. Zero out of 10. Every aspect of the place is a joke,” one unhappy customer wrote.

“Very uncomfortable stay, nothing in the room worked. Broken aircon, TV, fridge, and lights. (There) was no blankets in the room. Wasn’t given a room key, so couldn’t leave our room unattended. Very noisy from the people living there and drug dealers using the motel as a halfway house.”

Others described it as “putrid” and complained the rooms lacked basic necessities such as toilet paper.

“I wouldn’t recommend it at all, if you think you’re alone, you’re not. There’s plenty of cockroaches,” one former guest wrote.

Another stated: “Oh my god, where do I start. This place is junkie city … stay at your own risk.”

The motel’s reputation was so bad it inspired a Vice documentary.

But some reviewers have congratulated the owner for providing budget accommodation to people in difficult financial or life situations.

NSL Property Group agent Guy Naselli — who is marketing the property alongside Mr Kairouz — said labelling the StayInn as Melbourne’s worst motel was an understatement.

But he said prospective buyers had expressed an interest in reopening the motel, with a lot of improvements, or turning it into an aged-care home.

“That would be putting it mildly (to call it the worst),” Mr Naselli said.

“It used to be a good place to get a steak because there used to be a restaurant attached to it.

“But the people that are looking at it now are looking at turning it into something pretty grand.”

Mr Kairouz said buyers would see it as a “blank canvas opportunity”.

“We’re also getting interest for childcare and medical uses … it’s a mixed use zoning so the local planning scheme does allow for residential accommodation,” he said.

The StayInn motel occupies a 2787sq m block and is permanently closed.

Expressions of interest close May 6.

