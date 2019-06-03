Melbourne’s second Chinatown is coming to Box Hill

The new chinatown is part of Golden Age Group’s $450m Sky Village development in Box Hill. Picture supplied

Golden Age Group has announced that its $450m Sky Village development in Box Hill will feature Melbourne’s second Chinatown.

The group’s managing director Jeff Xu said the three-storey complex would be “a modern expression of Chinese culture and traditions” and that it would satisfy demand in the fast growing suburb – in which 35.4% of residents have Chinese ancestry according to the 2016 Australian census – for “an iconic, mixed-use residential, lifestyle, entertainment and dining precinct”.

