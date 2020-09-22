Melbourne’s Louis Vuitton building set to hit market for $50m

The luxury listing is advertised for more than $50m.

A glamorous Collins Street landmark housing Louis Vuitton’s flagship Melbourne store is poised to hit the market this week.

The historic Paris-end building at No. 139, on the corner of Russell Street, will be listed with mammoth price expectations of more than $50m in the midst of Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown.

The standout 1886 building is being sold on behalf of late barrister John Kearney and his wife Alison, who bought it for $16.2m in 2006.

The couple also owned other historic Melbourne buildings including The Block Arcade, which they sold for $80m in 2014.

Colliers International Victorian chief executive John Marasco said they were expecting plenty of interest for the “wonderful building, which celebrates Melbourne’s history and heritage”.