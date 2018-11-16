Melbourne’s Cheapest Cars site seeks new owner

The Melbourne’s Cheapest Cars site is on the market in Moorabbin.

The home of well-known used car dealership Melbourne’s Cheapest Cars is on the market, with options aplenty for the Moorabbin property.

The 2.1ha site at 648 South Rd in Moorabbin, 25km south of the CBD, is being offered as a significant empty block, with the car dealership vacating the property.

More than 100,000 cars have been sold from the site, which sits at the corner of Bignall Rd, but CBRE agents say its future could lie in a number of different uses.

David Aiello and Stephen Adgemis say it could be repositioned as an industrial strata development, automotive or caravan sales, equipment hire, trade sales or bulky goods retail, subject to council approval.

Aiello says the site’s location near the sought-after Bayside area will also prove attractive.

“The opportunity to secure a substantial footprint in the highly sought after suburb of Moorabbin is expected to attract strong buyer interest from a variety of groups, including owner occupiers and developers,” Aiello says.

The property has 5516sqm of buildings and canopy areas on-site, and enjoys 150m of South Rd street frontage.

It is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on Thursday, November 29 at 4pm.