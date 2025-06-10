Meghan Markle’s lucrative new business move revealed

Meghan Markle is planning to add hotels and restaurants to her growing business empire after trademarking it for “hospitality services”.

The Duchess of Sussex is expanding her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to include places to stay, “provision of food and drink” and temporary lodgings, according to The Sun.

The former actress could serve some of her own food ­creations — including recipes flaunted on her Netflix series “With Love, Meghan”.

Experts say it showed the 43-year-old royal’s ambition to move forward and focus on the future, while husband Prince Harry, 40, seems stuck reflecting on the past.

The “Suits” alum has spent the year rebranding herself away from ­runaway royal to a lifestyle, entertaining and star hostess.

Brand experts said hotels and restaurants fit in with her lifestyle business image.

In the first episode of her eight-part TV series released in March, Meghan said: “When I have someone stay, one of my favourite things to do is prep the guest room”.

A second series has already been filmed and will be released in the autumn.

Her lifestyle brand’s website says: “As Ever is more than a brand — it’s a love language. ­

“Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing.”

On Saturday, her As Ever page posted a new picture of her running through the sea in a white dress.

It was captioned: “So excited for all the good to come!

“Running into the weekend like”, with an ocean wave emoji added.

‘CALIFORNIAN ROYALTY’

Meghan’s As Ever Instagram page launched in February. Posts include pictures of her gardening, preparing fresh fruit and baking.

PR and branding expert Jack Izzard, of Gallia Communications, said of her trademark application: “In terms of positioning, it’s not a million miles from where As Ever is.

“She is very much positioning herself as a star hostess, Californian royalty who makes her guests feel welcome.

“The issue she’s potentially going to have is that’s a completely different skill set, running a hospitality business.

“A night in an As Ever B&B will be several hundred pounds. That’s really going to blow up if it’s bad.”

Mr Izzard said her recent activities are “all about her reclaiming her voice” and building her brand.

He added: “She always intimated she was stifled by life in the Royal Family.

“She’s got to earn a living. It’s very much ‘I’m this Californian hostess now’.

“Harry’s still stuck in the past and trying to settle scores. She is looking ahead, forging this brand.”

The Sun approached the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Parts of this story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

