realcommercial.com.au logo

Matthews family list multimillion-dollar Hills headquarter

News
Lauren Ahwan
First published 10 March 2025, 4:30am

Family-owned hotel operator Piermount is selling its heritage-listed Adelaide Hills headquarters and associated rental accommodation to return its focus to its core pubs portfolio.

Piermount, headed by prominent publican Brett Matthews, was granted approval last month to build a $30m tavern on Wellington Rd in Mount Barker – the first new pub to be built in the town in more than 150 years, set to hold the first new gaming licence to be granted in more than 20 years.

The group also recently acquired the freehold to the Corio Hotel in Goolwa, adjacent to The Australasian hotel which it snapped up last April.

Other venues owned by Piermount include the Albion, Marryatville, Seaton and Stirling hotels.

It has operated two popular short-term holiday rentals on the grounds of its head office at Manoah House in Upper Sturt and provided periodic leases on six upstairs units within the circa-1897 stone manor.

RELATED

Old Belalie Hotel up for grabs mid reno

Rolling Stones-linked belly dancing studio hits the market

Buyers make play for popular entertainment complex

Supplied Real Estate 9 Manoah Drive, Upper Sturt

Manoah House once served as the summer residence of Sir Josiah Symon – a distinguished barrister, QC, and former Attorney-General of South Australia.

Supplied Real Estate 9 Manoah Drive, Upper Sturt

The sale also includes a cottage and a “Doll’s House” that could be leased out as holiday accommodation.

Supplied Real Estate 9 Manoah Drive, Upper Sturt

The main meeting room.

Marketing manager Chloe Matthews said selling the prestigious 17ha estate, which once served as the summer residence of former SA Attorney-General Sir Josiah Symon, would allow the group to return to its core hotel business.

“(Manoah House) is such a beautiful property – one that we would love to hold onto for generations to come – but we are putting our focus on the hotels,’’ Ms Matthews said.

“We have got a few new ventures coming on board. We purchased The Australasian in Goolwa, which is an exciting project and means a lot to us because we (the Matthews family) have grown up in Goolwa.

“(The Corio) settlement has just gone through and we have launched our (Piermount) brand.’’ The launch of Piermount represents a rebadging of what was previously known as the Guy Matthews Family Hotel Group, formed by Guy Matthews and sons Shaun, Brett and William after they left Matthews Hospitality – one of the state’s biggest family hotel groups – in 2020 as part of a succession plan to pave the way for the next generation of hoteliers.

MORE NEWS: Adelaide’s hotspot suburbs for buyers on an average income

New pub for Mt Barker

Local land agent James Sexton from Sexton Glover Watts and Brett Matthews at the site of the new $30m tavern in Mount Barker. Picture: Keryn Stevens

Supplied Real Estate 9 Manoah Drive, Upper Sturt

One of the home’s bedrooms.

Supplied Real Estate 9 Manoah Drive, Upper Sturt

The Dolls House living space and kitchenette.

Piermount, which is based on the lower level of Manoah House, has since grown to more than 450 staff.

The company is expected to move its headquarters to nearby Stirling.

The Matthews family has operated hotels in SA for more than 80 years.

The family is credited with offering the first counter meals in Australia, at the Largs Pier Hotel; the first drive-through bottle shop; and the first smorgasbord, at the Buckingham Arms.

Guy’s niece and nephew, Lisa and Scott Matthews, remain as directors of Matthews Hospitality.

MORE NEWS: Listed: Adelaide’s last bargain homes under $250k

Manoah House, which has 28 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and parking for 40 vehicles across its sprawling grounds, comes with an enormous conference room, a commercial kitchen and an indoor pool.

The home’s six upstairs units currently provide an income of up to $400 per unit per week, while two cottages on the property fetch between $300 and $400 per night as Airbnb accommodation.

Offers for the property, which has been listed without a price guide, close Wednesday, April 9.

– By Lauren Ahwan

Related Articles

News

Blackstone speeds last mile with Coopers Plains purchase

Blackstone speeds last mile with Coopers Plains purchase

News

Hilton Brisbane checks out after almost four decades

Hilton Brisbane checks out after almost four decades

News

Frasers goes to market with $300m Brunswick & Co

Frasers goes to market with $300m Brunswick & Co

Related Articles

News

Blackstone speeds last mile with Coopers Plains purchase

Blackstone speeds last mile with Coopers Plains purchase

News

Hilton Brisbane checks out after almost four decades

Hilton Brisbane checks out after almost four decades

News

Frasers goes to market with $300m Brunswick & Co

Frasers goes to market with $300m Brunswick & Co
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.