Maroochydore car graveyard ready for new life

It’s the place where old Sunshine Coast cars go to die.

But now the owners of Maroochy Auto Wreckers are hoping a new owner will breathe life into the Kunda Park site, after they put it up for sale.

The wreckers have operated from the 580 Maroochydore Rd property for 33 years and dismantled nearly 10,000 cars since opening in 1986.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Spanning 5972sqm, the site comprises two adjoining lots on separate titles, and while the owners are initially offering them in one line, they will consider splitting them.

Along with the significant tract of land, there is a 650sqm metal-clad building and a 200sqm metal-clad storage shed. The property is fenced and gated at both frontages.

CBRE’s Glen Grimish and Rem Rafter are marketing the property, which is to be sold through expressions of interest, closing Wednesday, June 12.

Grimish says the property benefits from a prime position within the major Kunda Park precinct, with a Puma service station next door and other brands including Bunnings Trade, Toll, Tradelink, Boral and BOC Gases nearby.

“It’s a unique opportunity to purchase a large property in a popular, well-established industrial precinct,” Grimish says.

“The site is well positioned to service both a local and Coast-wide market and will continue to be surrounded by businesses with a need for a high profile in the foreseeable future,” he says.