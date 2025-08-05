Manor Lakes retail development fuels Wendy’s burgers rumours

US burger giant Wendy’s Australian plans have become the subject of increasing rumours for that a third site will likely emerge in Melbourne.

The American chain, famous worldwide for its square beef patties and Frosty desserts, is understood to be considering a spot in the soon-to-launch Manor Lakes Park Hub, a large-format precinct being built adjacent to the established Manor Lakes Central in melbourne.

This would mark Wendy’s debut in Victoria and only its third location across Australia following its 2024 Surfers Paradise opening and an upcoming site in Brisbane CBD.

The brand’s master franchisee, Flynn Restaurant Group. also owner of Pizza Hut Australia, is targeting a 200‑store national rollout by 2034.

Construction on Manor Lakes Park Hub began just before Christmas, with hardware giant Bunnings already rising quickly on site.

The precinct is scheduled to open in late 2025, with roads, carparks, and pedestrian access already taking shape.

Meanwhile, pedestrian access to Wyndham Vale station has been temporarily rerouted during works.

Colliers retail leasing expert Nathan Brown said Wendy’s seems to be taking its time, adopting a disciplined, site‑first strategy that some competitors failed to uphold.

“There’s still room in the market, but only if it’s done the right way… fast food operators need to tick 90 per cent of the boxes, demographics, traffic, projected sales, before they’ll commit to a site,” Mr Brown said.

Outer suburban growth corridors like Manor Lakes are now preferred targets for international chains thanks to expanding population and relatively affordable land.

“The inner metro is too expensive. With land tax and site costs, it’s tough to make the numbers work… Growth suburbs still have land and are seeing 10 to 20 per cent population growth, that’s what fast food chains are banking on.”

Mr Brown said drive‑thru access, co‑tenancy with major brands, and strong visibility are must-haves in the current market.

“People are creatures of habit, they go where the traffic is and what’s on their commute… drive‑thru’s (are) essential now,” he said.

“If I can feed the family without getting the kid out of the car, that’s the brand I’m picking.”

The Ballan Rd precinct already houses McDonald’s, Hungry Jack’s and KFC, setting the scene for fierce competition if Wendy’s joins the mix.

For residents in Melbourne’s outer west, the arrival of Wendy’s could mean more choice with the Colliers retail listing expert saying for consumers it’s all about value.

“Value and pricing are critical, bundles, meal deals, that sort of thing,” Mr Brown said.

In February, developer Ranfurlie Asset Management confirmed to The Herald Sun in February it was in “advanced negotiations” with several national and international retailers.

Petstock is already locked in, and other rumoured contenders include Nando’s, Supercheap Auto, and an Ampol service station, while Wendy’s remains the headline talk.

Though Ranfurlie chief executive Cameron Male wouldn’t comment on Wendy’s directly, he hinted major brand deals were nearing final stages.

“We are delighted to confirm that we are in discussions with a number of different retailers regarding Manor Lakes Park Hub… We anticipate being able to make some definitive announcements in the next couple of months,” Mr Male said.

Mr Male added the precinct will house six large-format outlets and generate more than 350 local jobs, bringing “much-wanted retail brands” to the region.

The Herald Sun has contacted Wendy’s for comment.

