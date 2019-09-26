Manly Emporium readies for dramatic rebuild

An artist’s impression of the new Manly Emporium.

Iconic Sydney beachside retail property the Manly Emporium is set to undergo a dramatic transformation.

The historic building, which dates back to the early 20th century, will be revamped and to include new retail and commercial spaces, with new upper floors to be built and extended.

As part of the project at 6 The Corso and 50 East Esplanade, the bottom level will be available to lease by a major retailer or split into two smaller tenancies, while the opportunity for a food and beverage tenant is being created on East Esplanade, down what will be a newly extended laneway.

The upper floors will feature spaces suitable for a variety of uses, with listing agents Upstate seeking interest from wellness operators, co-working spaces, corporates, start-ups and industry specific hubs, with flexible floor plans and spaces available from 60sqm to 330sqm.

Under the redevelopment, the building’s original heritage facade will be restored but retained, while other parts of the property will feature public laneways, landscaping and wall murals.

Manly Business Chamber president Luke Atkins says the new property will help to keep money in the local area.