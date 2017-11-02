Mandarin Oriental scours Australia for more hotel sites

An artist’s impression of the 50-level Mandarin Oriental hotel planned for Melbourne.

Fresh from announcing it will manage its first Australian hotel in Melbourne, the luxury Hong Kong-based Mandarin Oriental group continues to scour the ­nation for more management and development opportunities.

Mandarin Oriental spokeswoman Sally De Souza says the group has hired new executives to source opportunities in Australia and around the world.

Mandarin Oriental chief executive James Riley is increasing the pace of development. At present Mandarin Oriental has 31 hotels in 21 territories, with a further 14 projects recently announced, including a hotel on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. It is also planning a second hotel in Dubai.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

In Melbourne, work continues on the 50-level vase-like Melbourne tower designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid.

Mandarin Oriental has signed a management agreement to ­operate the 196-room Melbourne hotel, taking levels six to 24, with the hotel expected to open in 2023.

In London, the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park is undergoing a major renovation, and has recently launched 95 new guest rooms and suites in its Knightsbridge wing.

In Hong Kong, the Mandarin Oriental’s refurbishment of its rooms and suites has just been completed.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.