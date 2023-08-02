Mammoth landholding up for sale in the Western Sydney suburb of Cawdor

One of the biggest landholdings to come to the market is for sale in south western Sydney.

The property, described as a massive landbanking opportunity, is located in Cawdor spanning seven plots and around 888 acres.

Agents Colliers say it’s the largest rural amalgamated landholdings to come to market in 2023.

Located at 690-950 Cawdor Rd and 420 Old Razorback Rd, the property is close to the future M9 Motorway orbital and offers possibilities for prospective buyers over the short, medium and long term.

The plots vary in sizes with the option, with approval, to create a master planned community while current zoning enables agriculture and rural industries to include freight depots, places of worship, cemeteries and education.

According to property records, 109 hectares of the land at 690 Cawdor Rd including a three-bedroom house sold in September 2022 for $14.4m.

The property is being sold through the Colliers team of Matthew Meynell, Frank Oliveri, Nick Estephen and Thomas Mosca, acting on behalf of KPMG as the mortgagee in possession.

“Presenting a significant super site across seven lots, it provides a golden opportunity to acquire one of the largest aggregated land holdings offered to market in 2023, within proximity to the Sydney Metropolitan region and part of the growth of Western Sydney,” Mr Meynell said.

“The future Cawdor will appeal to those seeking lifestyle with more open spaces, whilst offering convenient connections to existing major roads, town centres and employment precincts,” Mr Mosca added.

Part of Cawdor is in the local government area of Wollondilly Shire and the other is within Camden Council, with the suburb benefiting from infrastructure and development supported by the federal and state governments.

“The site’s strategic location allows for a wide range of uses that can greatly benefit various sectors, pending council approval,” Mr Oliveri said.

“Additionally, the project’s presence can enhance the existing amenities within the surrounding areas, further bolstering their appeal.”

The site is for sale through international expression of interest, closing on August 17.