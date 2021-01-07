Maldon colonial village: ‘Eerie’ abandoned town to get new life

A savvy entrepreneur has snapped up one of the most bizarre listings of 2020: an entire abandoned colonial-style village with more 40 buildings.

The property at 8 Allans Rd, Maldon — with an old hotel, 60-seat restaurant, dance hall, and even an undertaker with coffins — was built as a vibrant tourist attraction in the ‘90s.

It brought busloads of visitors to the regional town, about half an hour from Bendigo, and most recently served as a private residence for the past 10 years.

But now the property’s pioneer history is set to be restored.

RELATED: Maldon colonial village: Entire gold rush-style town with 40 buildings for sale in regional Victoria

Ghost town for sale for just $1.75m has bar, general store

World’s loneliest house: Home on island near Iceland is one of most isolated properties in the globe

Carthew Real Estate director Edward Carthew said the “eerie” listing had generated more than 200 inquiries before an entrepreneur from Melbourne purchased the 6ha block.

And they’ve already got plans to bring the abandoned village back to life.

“We had a lot of different groups come through the property and we thought it could take months and months to sell because of the nature of the place,” Mr Carthew said, noting many were unsure what they would do with the property.

“But within a few hours of walking through it, he (the buyer) was very sure of it and said ‘I can take this on, no worries’.”

The property sold for an undisclosed price but Mr Carthew said it was close to its $1.75m guide.

He said the buyer was eager to get the accommodation on the sprawling property up and running in the new year — including its 12 bedrooms, on-site manager’s residence and two-bedroom cottage — before later restoring its status as a successful tourism business.

“He’s very excited and is looking forward to working with the community on it,” Mr Carthew added.

“He’s very keen on employing local people and re-establishing the link that the complex had with the local business community. The town is buzzing and it’ll be great for Maldon.”

The village features a mixture of buildings that are more than 150 years old — including an old jail and the dance hall — and others that were constructed as replicas of the gold-rush era.

Among the spooky rustic residences it also boasts its own bowling alley, general store with tinned goods still inside and a Cobb & Co office.

“It’s truly like being thrown back in time to the 1850s,” Mr Carthew told the Herald Sun when the property was first listed.

Dubbed Victoria’s first notable township by the National Trust of Australia, Maldon has largely maintained its 19th-century appearance.

MORE: Max Gawn sells Bentleigh East townhouse on Christmas Eve

Tarneit record house price: Royal Oaks Estate the ‘Toorak of Tarneit’

Melbourne real estate 2021: The property mistakes to avoid

christina.karras@news.com.au