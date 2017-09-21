Making headlines: Wagga’s historic ‘Daily Advertiser’ site for sale

Wagga’s The Daily Advertiser building was extensively updated in the 1980s and 1990s.

The home of one of Australia’s oldest local newspapers, Wagga Wagga’s Daily Advertiser, is making headlines of its own, with the historic site on the market for $2.5 million.

The inner-city property, which houses the newspaper’s staff as well as its printing operations, is to be sold along with a neighbouring cottage that is also used by the newspaper.

The Daily Advertiser was founded in 1868 and has been headquartered for more than a century at the property at 48 Trail St, which continues to produce the regional daily publication.

Set on a 4800sqm site, the property comprises 1792sqm of buildings, including a main warehouse, a loading dock warehouse, a plate room office, a reception and administration area, a main office area and a server room, along with parking for 36 cars.

The Federation-style cottage next door, which was once a residence, spans 184sqm and has five main rooms, a bathroom, a separate second toilet, a kitchen and a number of smaller office or storage areas.

Fitzpatrick’s Real Estate director Geoff Seymour, who is marketing the property, says the cottage could again become a residential home, with the site also offering development potential.

“The historic house holds significant historical value in Wagga’s past and could be used as it was previously as office space or easily converted back to a magnificent residence,” he says.

“The attractive facade of the main building provides unique opportunities for apartments to be constructed behind, while retaining that attractive look prevalent throughout central Wagga

Seymour says the newspaper buildings have been extensively updated over the past 30 years.

“The property has been used by The Daily Advertiser for over 100 years, with progressive buildings added to the site, particularly through the late ’80s and early ’90s,” he says.

The Daily Advertiser’s headquarters are being sold via expressions of interest.