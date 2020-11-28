Make your mark on bustling mid-town

IN BUZZING mid-town, this retail site at The Rox could be Hobart’s most attractive CBD leasing opportunity.

Construction of this mixed-use luxury development in Hobart is well under way with 16 high-end apartments to be built above the retail/commercial space.

The property – with superb exposure to busy Elizabeth and Brisbane streets – offers about 409sq m of open-plan space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a commanding corner position in this fast growing neighbourhood.

Knight Frank partner Matthew Wright described The Rox as a beautifully designed architectural residential development.

He said it had been very popular.

“On offer here is a superb street-level, highly flexible retail opportunity on a high-exposure corner in the heart of mid-town,” he said.

“The space features a wall of glass and has the ability to be split into two spaces.

“We are seeking leading hospitality, service or pure retail tenants for the space with the aim

of the developer to compliment and add to the growing mid-town region.”

The tenancy will be available in late 2020/early 2021.

It will be handed over to the tenant with the following inclusions: Fire sprinklers and alarms, emergency exit signage, distribution board, connection point in slab for sewer, water, electrical, mechanical exhaustion point in west wall, double-glazed and timber-framed windows, automatic sliding door, bin storage, grease trap and carparking.

Knight Frank is seeking expressions of interests from prospective parties.