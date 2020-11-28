Real commercial
Sign inJoin

Make your mark on bustling mid-town

News
Jarrad Bevan | 28 NOVEMBER 2020
The Rox, Elizabeth Street, Hobart. Knight Frank

The Rox, Elizabeth Street, Hobart. Picture: SUPPLIED

IN BUZZING mid-town, this retail site at The Rox could be Hobart’s most attractive CBD leasing opportunity.

Construction of this mixed-use luxury development in Hobart is well under way with 16 high-end apartments to be built above the retail/commercial space.

The property – with superb exposure to busy Elizabeth and Brisbane streets – offers about 409sq m of open-plan space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a commanding corner position in this fast growing neighbourhood.

The Rox, Elizabeth Street, Hobart. Knight Frank

Enviable Elizabeth Street address.

The Rox, Elizabeth Street, Hobart. Knight Frank

Close to everything.

Knight Frank partner Matthew Wright described The Rox as a beautifully designed architectural residential development.

He said it had been very popular.

“On offer here is a superb street-level, highly flexible retail opportunity on a high-exposure corner in the heart of mid-town,” he said.

“The space features a wall of glass and has the ability to be split into two spaces.

“We are seeking leading hospitality, service or pure retail tenants for the space with the aim

of the developer to compliment and add to the growing mid-town region.”

The tenancy will be available in late 2020/early 2021.

The Rox, Elizabeth Street, Hobart. Knight Frank

What it once was …

The Rox, Elizabeth Street, Hobart. Knight Frank

… and what it will be.

It will be handed over to the tenant with the following inclusions: Fire sprinklers and alarms, emergency exit signage, distribution board, connection point in slab for sewer, water, electrical, mechanical exhaustion point in west wall, double-glazed and timber-framed windows, automatic sliding door, bin storage, grease trap and carparking.

Knight Frank is seeking expressions of interests from prospective parties.

    Related Articles

    News

    Stockland recruits Lendlease veteran Tarun Gupta as new CEO

    Stockland recruits Lendlease veteran Tarun Gupta as new CEO

    News

    QLD ice-skating rink sold, eventually set for warehouse development

    QLD ice-skating rink sold, eventually set for warehouse development

    News

    Merivale Group adds The DOG to its Sydney pub holdings

    Merivale Group adds The DOG to its Sydney pub holdings
    Related Articles

    News

    Stockland recruits Lendlease veteran Tarun Gupta as new CEO

    Stockland recruits Lendlease veteran Tarun Gupta as new CEO

    News

    QLD ice-skating rink sold, eventually set for warehouse development

    QLD ice-skating rink sold, eventually set for warehouse development

    News

    Merivale Group adds The DOG to its Sydney pub holdings

    Merivale Group adds The DOG to its Sydney pub holdings
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.