Make this Victorian church your own – pews included

A Victorian church with 140 years of history could be yours for the taking – and you can buy the pews, too.

The former St Josephs Church at Undera in the state’s north is on the market after it was decommissioned last year, with the property and the significant block of land on which it sits set to be auctioned next month.

And just moments after the auction, buyers will have the chance to purchase the church’s 15 wooden pews in a clearing sale.

Built in 1958 for 11,000 pounds after the parish’s original 1879 church was closed, the church itself measures 200sqm and features double brick construction, high ceilings, timber floors, large windows, an entrance foyer, confessionals, a raised alter area and two adjoining rooms.

But it is the land component that may pique buyer’s interest, with the block spanning 4000sqm.

Currently zoned as ‘township’, agents from Youngs and Co. Real Estate – Shepparton tout the site as “perhaps a once in a lifetime opportunity” with many potential uses, subject to council approval.

St Josephs Church at 15-19 Anderson St, Undera will be auctioned at 11am on Saturday, February 2.