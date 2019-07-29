Make this Townsville waterfront resort your own

A Townsville waterfront resort with significant future potential is set to hit the market.

The Seagulls Resort presents as a well-established business with wide scope for expansion or redevelopment, and is anticipated to attract interest from both Queensland and interstate investors.

The beachside site, which enjoys views over Rowes Bay to Magnetic Island, has 69 rooms and apartments, a manager’s residence, restaurant and conference facilities.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

It is set around a lagoon-style pool and tropical gardens.

Two adjoining houses are also available to buy, which would bring the site’s total area to 11,750sqm.

It’s the development potential that Savills’ Director of Hotels, Max Cooper, who is marketing the property with colleague Tim Packman, says could unlock even greater value.

“There is an opportunity to expand existing resort facilities and reposition or to redevelop the property for residential, retirement or other uses,” Cooper says.

Packman adds: “We expect that the offering will be sought after by an array of local and interstate property investors”.

The resort has zoning that permits a range of residential uses including townhouse and apartments, retirement and aged care living.

Agents says the location will also appeal, being within walking distance to beaches and parklands and the main tourist areas aligning The Strand.