Major Rosebud site offered for first time in 25 years

The Our Van RV site at Rosebud on the Mornington Peninsula.

Two Mornington Peninsula properties that are home to one of the region’s largest caravan and motorhome dealerships and repair facilities is on the market for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.

The side-by-side blocks at 2-4 and 6-8 Henry Wilson Drive in Rosebud are leased to Our Van RV and present as an opportunity to bank the land and potentially develop it in the future.

Our Van RV has a five-year lease over the sites, with a further five-year option.

It’s current improvements include a retail showroom, office, a large clear span high clearance warehouse plus and a secured yard area.

The sites, which are positioned close to Bunnings Warehouse and Chishold Institute, are available individually or as a whole, with the larger of the blocks spanning 9673sqm and the neighbouring property 8500sqm.

MP Burke Commercial Real Estate principal Pat Burke is marketing the properties.

“Offering major exposure to Boneo Rd, this unique offering is primed to capitalise on the growth of one of Australia’s major and most attractive growth corridors – the Mornington Peninsula,” the agency says. “Strategically located approximately 75km south of Melbourne in the Rosebud Business Estate, these two substantial Rosebud sites offer an excellent opportunity to invest, landbank or develop.”

The sites are being sold through expressions of interest, which close on November 23