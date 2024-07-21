Richlist cattleman lands $9.8m for Mount Walker farm

One of Australia’s biggest feedlot owners scored the top sale at Sunday’s Brisbane 100, securing $9.8m for an enormous 872ha farm an hour from Brisbane as 114 homes went to auction.

Charlie Mort of Mort & Co has feedlot operations that employ more than 300 people across seven locations and seven businesses. “Mort & Co is one of Australia’s largest privately-owned beef cattle lot feeding, management and marketing companies, and a leading exporter of premium Australian agricultural products.”

Neil Mundy of Ray White Ipswich brought the property owned by a company linked to Mr Mort to auction on Sunday among 113 other properties stretching from Moreton Bay to the NSW border.

Bidding on Mr Mort’s huge 872.91ha Mount Walker property opened at $7m in front of hundreds of people, before rising by $100,000 increments until it hit $7.7m.

When it hit $8m it jumped to $8.1m then $8.5m before the auction was paused to allow Ray White Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey to dash between the top bidders for discussion. Four bidders registered for the property and all had a go at landing it.

When the auction restarted, there was a whopping $9.8m offer that drew an audible gasp from the audience, knocking out the competition.

The very private buyers are a Brisbane family believed to have grazing links.

The farm is 20 minutes to Rosewood Town Centre, 35 minutes to Yamanto, and 38 minutes to the Ipswich CBD.

The estate was marketed as “a dream for graziers looking to expand or establish a highly productive operation” given its rich pastures, ample water supply and essential infrastructure for both grazing and agricultural pursuits.

The farm has seven titles, and currently runs 480 head of cattle, with 140 acres previously used for cultivation and 32 acres leased until December under current lucerne cultivation. It has extensive water holdings for irrigation with underground mains and hydrant with four big dams and eight small ones.

