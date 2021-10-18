Madame Brussels sold: Iconic Melbourne bar to remain open under new ownership

Melbourne CBD bar institution Madame Brussels — thought to be a Covid casualty — will continue to operate under new ownership.

The leasehold of the rooftop site at 50 Lonsdale St has changed hands from the trio who established the iconic drink spot to fellow Melbourne hospitality heavyweight Tom Rattigan, who runs Double Happiness, New Gold Mountain and Lady Blacks.

CRE Brokers’ Lloyd Nunn said the leasehold, with two years remaining and a further four-year extension, was snapped up for $160,000 and the bar would run as normal when it reopened.

RELATED: The Gasometer Hotel, The Gem Bar: Collingwood pubs sell, live music alive and well in Melbourne

1806, The Vic, The Noble Experiment bar leaseholds sold

Melbourne restaurants forced to close because of Covid lockdowns

“It will continue as is. There’s nothing wrong with the brand — and it’s almost Covid-proof with that huge outdoor deck area,” Mr Nunn said.

The deal will settle next Monday, October 25, with Madame Brussels expected to be serving drinks again in the week that follows.

Paula Scholes (who goes by Miss Pearls), Michael Anderson and Vernon Chalker (who died last year) established Madame Brussels 16 years ago and ran it until July.

Ms Scholes told the Herald Sun at the time she was “devastated” to shut but couldn’t afford to stay open, with her business partner making the painful call to close.

It is understood it became to difficult to run the business in the wake of Mr Chalker’s death.

Mr Rattigan has offloaded two of his other bars, Pixel Alley and Mr Wow’s Emporium to Cherry Bar’s James Young in a “buy one get one free” $100,000 deal.

“The only reason they were cheap is they’re a very short lease at three years,” Mr Nunn said.

Pixel Alley features retro video games beneath the other venue on Smith St.

Former Sydney Swans player Craig Braddy has taken over Ascot Vale’s Laurel Hotel and will also run it as it has been, but Mr Nunn could not comment on details of the transaction.

It is understood that leasehold changed hands for $280,000.

“It’s a massive venue. The Ascot Vale Hotel, which I sold, is doing really well down the road from it. The big pubs are doing very, very well,” Mr Nunn said.

“The biggest thing is the government grants have been absolutely fantastic. There are not many venues closing down right now. The grants have done exactly what they’re meant to do and kept venues going. They’ve been brilliant.”

Mr Nunn said “the only two problems” venues were going to have were staffing and managing the front door for patrons’ vaccination status.

He said venues were “working their tits off” to open this weekend, with Melbourne’s lockdown due to end when the clock ticks over to Friday, October 22.

“Venues can’t wait. It’s going to be very, very busy up until Christmas,” Mr Nunn said.

“Normally after Christmas you get that drop in January, February; it didn’t happen this year and it’s not going to happen next year, because people are still reluctant to travel but they still have a lot of cash and they’re still going to go out and go down to their local.”

Mr Nunn, who runs Bar Sales Melbourne, said “a lot of small bars” were changing hands, and also pointed towards the sale of the Micawber Tavern in Belgrave’s leasehold for $250,000.

He said the CBD wasn’t “as good as it could be” but 90 per cent of landlords has worked with venues on rent reductions, which was “good to see”.

The remaining businesses “will probably go under sooner or later and it will be the landlord’s fault for not dropping the rent or working with the tenant”.

“There has been a drop in rent across the board. You can’t get 5 per cent rental increases year on year for the past 10 years — there had to be a correction, and that’s what Covid’s done.”

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Docklands $7m house for sale with whisky room, rooftop spa, boat berth

Craig Bennett, Studio 10: Veteran showbiz reporter selling Prahran party pad

Steve Wallis: Footscray great sells house for Essendon price record, buys in St Kilda West

scott.carbines@news.com.au