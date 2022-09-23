Luxurious Villa Howden to be sold in multimillion dollar deal

ORIGINALLY built as a private house, Villa Howden is best known as a sprawling destination for special occasions, especially weddings.

Circa Heritage and Lifestyle agent Dominic Romeo said the Tuscan-style architecture is one of the many features which makes Villa Howden unique.

“The imposing landmark buildings have a uniquely rustic feel with wonderful, spacious and luxurious interiors overlooking North West Bay only 15 minutes from Hobart’s CBD,” he said.

“Originally designed and built as a large private house, the property has since been used as an award-winning boutique accommodation and hospitality venue.”

Mr Romeo said an ideal buyer for the property would most likely be an industry professional looking at expanding their tourism and accommodation portfolio.

“Tasmania’s tourism industry is gaining growth at an alarming pace,” he said.

“There is also a large number of buyers looking at life and work changes.

“And the most popular industries entered into are hospitality and accommodation.”

Mr Romeo said the property, No.77 Howden Rd, lends itself to a multitude of uses, from an art gallery to a health and spa resort.

The next owner might wish to expand its current accommodation and hospitality operations or transform it into a palatial private home, he said.

“Accommodation or tourism-related properties such as Villa Howden are tightly held and rarely come onto the market,” Mr Romeo said.

“They are usually exceptional family businesses or operated by a boutique hotel chain.”

This luxurious accommodation and function venue was built in the 1970s.

Few properties can boast the ambience, position and elegance as presented at Villa Howden.

This spectacular 854sq m building comprises a charming entry hall, impressive lounge room with an open fireplace together with a mezzanine library/sitting room, a bar, large dining room, sunroom and formal living room.

It offers eight deluxe bedrooms with ensuites and stunning views over the bay and gardens.

Each room is spacious and their interiors professionally styled and furnished.

The magnificent dining room and adjacent sunroom can seat up to 80 people inside and a further 30 on the alfresco terrace.

There is a fully-equipped commercial kitchen, adjacent cool room and staff amenities which allows Villa Howden to cater for formal weddings and engagements, private dining, themed dinners and conferences or events.

The estate also has a wonderful 318sq m resort and indoor heated pool pavilion complete with a separate entertainment area, two bathrooms and a bar.

The property also has a separate 92sq m two-storey two-bedroom villa.

Beautiful lawn areas and gardens with mature native and deciduous trees complete the picture alongside carparking for about 40 vehicles.

No.77 has fetched multimillion dollar sale prices a few times in the past decade, with property records showing the most recent transaction was 2017 for $3.6m.

For guidance on the 10-bedroom, 1.49ha property’s price and expressions of interest campaign, contact Circa Heritage and Lifestyle or The Avenue Property Co.

The Mercury understands it is expected to fetch in excess of $6m.