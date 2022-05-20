Luxurious Islington Hotel has new owners

HOBART’S multi-award winning Islington Hotel has been sold to La Vie Hotels & Resorts.

The historic South Hobart property has been on the market in recent years, typically with expressions of interest sale campaigns rather than a fixed price.

It was sold last November but the sale was not announced until today. The price is currently undisclosed.

Hobart hotel industry sales can range in price from a few million to 10 times that amount.

In 2020 Battery Point’s Grande Vue sold for $4.06m and one year earlier the MACq 01 Hotel on Hunter St was reportedly sold in the $50m price range.

La Vie Hotels & Resorts managing director, Craig Bond, said the acquisition of the hotel was a step forward in the group’s expansion plans.

“We’re delighted to have acquired one of Hobart’s finest luxury boutique hotels,” Mr Bond said.

“The Islington Hotel has long been one of Australia’s most charming boutique properties thanks to its understated luxury offering.

“We plan on further elevating the hotel’s offering and expanding on the incredible service and experience the hotel delivers to guests.”

Property records show No.321 Davey St, South Hobart was sold for $1.1m in the early 2000s.

When business partners John Goodyear and David Meredith bought it, they engaged noted Hobart architect Robert Morris-Nunn with a vision for an “urban lodge”.

Mr Meredith previously told the Mercury it was Morris-Nunn’s “genius” to put the atrium at the heart of the 1847-built house.

“I recall him saying the key was not to build a facsimile of Regency House but to create a transition between the old and new, a core that linked the two spaces,” he said.

The sandstone-and-glass conservatory became the Islington’s signature, with a central fireplace and views of Mt Wellington, too.

The 175-year-old hotel’s rooms are individually appointed with luxe furniture and art that reflects the property’s rich Tasmanian history, complemented by contemporary details and with hints of opulence in its African safari-inspired decor.

The hotel is known for the impressive art collection held within its Heritage facade.

The 11-room house has won dozens of industry awards, national and international.

Islington Hotel was awarded a Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Winner — Tripadvisor’s highest honour — in 2020 with wins in seven categories including for service, romance and best small hotel in Australia and the South Pacific.

The hotel also won Australian Gourmet Traveller Best Boutique Hotel in Australia award.