Looking for the simple life? It’s here in Gretna

FROM a blank canvas to “like a five-star hotel under canvas”, the Truffle Lodge is a unique, luxurious tourist destination unlike most in Tasmania.

When its owners purchased the property, the entire riverbank and orchard were a tangled mass of gorse and blackberry, while the flats were heavily compacted by sheep and full of weeds.

Given how pristine and enchanting the property is today, it’s hard to imagine the work that went into such a transformation.

Located at No.3411 Lyell Hwy in Gretna — about a 17-minutes drive from New Norfolk — the Truffle Lodge was inspired by the owners’ experience of being on safari in Botswana.

While luxurious in its detail, it is also raw, simple and pared back. It’s a place to take stock, not to worry about the world’s outside noise

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing agent, John Blacklow, described the Truffle Lodge as “outstanding” and “totally unique”.

“The complex resembles an Aussie bush camp on the banks of the Derwent River, just 39kms north of Hobart,” he said.

“A relatively new tourism concept, this ‘glamping’ property includes eight luxurious safari tents with ensuites together with The Lodge, which has a communal bar, dining and lounge facilities, plus an open recreation tent.”

Glamping is a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping.

It is likely to satisfy any “city slicker” seeking a little refuge in nature, without foregoing life’s luxuries.

Accommodation at The Truffle Lodge is spaced along 700m of pristine river frontage, on an open pasture setting.

The river below Truffle Lodge is full of trout and platypus.

The first safari tent is called Platypus Point because workmen saw so many platypus while building it.

Totally luxurious, guests can fish for trout from the riverbank.

Every tent is similar in design, each containing at least 81sq m of space.

They have ceiling-to-floor drapes, canvas walls and ceilings, handmade wooden bathtubs, a rain shower, leather and canvas lounges, a handmade wooden vanity with a rustic mirror and skylight, hammocks, rocking chairs and an open deck facing the river.

No.3411 Lyell’s block is a crescent-shaped amphitheatre sloping from the river. It is zoned Rural Resource, and is an inner block, surrounded by rugged pasture.

Mr Blacklow said the property was one of the first truffieres in Australia.

He said there was ample room to include a vineyard or extend the existing 1ha hazelnut orchard (STCA).

“Since launch, the property has attracted a mixture of inquiries, with the draw for many the extraordinary location,” he said.

“Among its attractive attributes, the opportunity to add more safari tents and build a residence right on the river bank are highly appealing.

“This property is the ultimate glamping property and great real estate value.

“There is plenty of upside and a good business platform.

“It would be well suited to a working couple.”

No.3411 Lyell Hwy is set on almost 5ha of riverside land.

The freehold and business will be sold by expressions of interest.