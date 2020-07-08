Logistics boom rolls on as Dexus pounces in Sydney, Melbourne

Property heavyweight Dexus is riding the logistics property boom and have struck a major deal in western Sydney as part of the listed company buying up an overall $173.5 million worth of assets.

The Dexus Australian Logistics Trust, in which Dexus holds a 51% interest, has bought two industrial properties, delivering on its active acquisition and development mandate with Singaporean fund GIC.

The properties are Wentworth St in Sydney’s Greenacre and the Ford Facility at Merrifield Business Park in the Melbourne suburb of Mickleham, developed by MAB and GPC.

They were acquired for a combined price of $173.5 million. The Dexus share was $88.5 million.

The Greenacre property is a 19,246sqm modern cold store and ambient facility leased to Real Dairy Australia and Tomkin. It includes 5950sqm of ­expansion space under development for Real Dairy Australia.

Gavin Bishop and Sean Thomson of Colliers International sold the Greenacre facility.