Live the dream of owning your own pub with one of these 6 country hotels

The Royal Hotel in Corowa is one of several country pubs currently on the market. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

Quitting your job, throwing in the towel on stressful big city life, and moving to the country to run a good old-fashioned pub – it’s a daydream many have had.

But if that kind of enticing thought is harder to shake as you make a post-holiday return to work, there are several chances to make it a reality… and for much less than you might think.

For example, for half-a-million bucks with change, a wannabe publican could snap up the Club Hotel in Emmaville in the stunning New England region of New South Wales.

Beating heart of a quaint town

The Club Hotel is freehold property at 49-51 O’Donnell Street that features a single storey pub on a 3195sqm corner block in the charming town, which is a hotspot for motorcyclists and fossicking enthusiasts.

As well as a fully equipped main bar, there’s a 60-seat dining room, fully enclosed beer garden, recently refurbished kitchen, 13 accommodation rooms with shared bathroom facilities, and two villas with ensuites.

A three-bedroom manager’s residence makes the sale a perfect owner-occupier proposition.

Peter Lynn from Country Wide Property in Glen Innes pointed out that a new tin mine is opening soon on the outskirts of town, which could add to trade.

“This hotel… is an excellent entry level country pub with consistent and healthy average weekly turnover,” Mr Lynn said.

It has a sale price of $495,000 and inspections are available by appointment.

A classic local icon

Old country pubs don’t come much more classic than the Royal Hotel at Mirrool, which is the town’s grand dame.

The hotel, at 1 Ariah Street, is packed full of charming period features, including pressed metal ceilings, decorative timberwork, and ornamental tiles.

There’s a main bar, a dining room, a commercial-grade kitchen, a beer garden and lawn area, and accommodation room.

Locals love this special venue. There’s also a campground across the road that provides a steady stream of visitors.

And the annual Silo Kick, where punters line up to attempt to kick a footy over the grain receival silo opposite the pub, is a major event held each October.

It’s on the market now for $450,000.

Pub in a prime position

A traditional two-storey country hotel with modern touches is up for grabs in the popular town of Gloucester on the NSW Mid-North Coast.

The Avon Valley Inn at 82 Church Street is popular among locals and attracts a healthy flow of both tourists and commercial traffic.

It features a public bar, a back bar, a new constructed bistro area with raked ceilings and dedicated bar service, a deck and a beer garden.

The pub sits on a high-exposure corner site. The sale is a vacant possession.

Gloucester is famous for its rainforests and walking trails, and is also popular among mountain bikers and kayakers, Leonard Bongiovanni from Manenti Quinal and Associates in Burwood said.

“It’s about 120km from Newcastle and closest town to the stunning Barrington Tops National Park,” Mr Bongiovanni added.

The asking price is $1.5 million.

The ultimate passive investment

For those who like the idea of owning a pub without the hassle of actually running it, the Royal Hotel in Corowa has just hit the market, offering an enticing passive income opportunity.

Located at 95 Sanger Street in the heart of the NSW-Victoria border town, the sprawling venue comes with a new tenant in place on a 30-year lease paying $75,000 per year.

The classic Aussie pub has been recently refreshed and features a public bar, dining room, multiple function areas, spacious undercover beer garden, and a huge balcony with vast views of the main street that can seat up to 200 people.

A fully equipped commercial kitchen services the venue. There are also nine hotel-style rooms throughout.

Corowa is a hub in itself and boasts a thriving, diverse economy, but the town is also a stone’s throw from the popular Rutherglen wine region.

The property is listed for sale for $1.3 million.

Designer gem with room for improvement

A striking Art Deco pub in the town of Finley, in NSW’s southwest, is looking for a buyer to breathe new life into it.

The two-storey Tuppal Hotel occupies a prime corner block at 149 Murray Street and is in a decent condition while offering plenty of opportunity for a considered refresh.

It features a single bar, dining room, function room, TAB facilities, a pool table, a covered beer garden, and a lawn.

There are 12 guest rooms upstairs and a three-bedroom owner’s suite on the ground floor.

Finley is a services town for the Berriquin Irrigation Area, selling agent Nick Tinning from Chris Tinning and Company noted.

“There are many features to Finley that attract visitors to stop and then linger,” Mr Tinning said. “Several interesting museums, the beautiful Lake Finley with its wharf, boat ramp, pool, and expansive gardens area.”

The town is on the famed Silo Art Trail and there are also six murals by noted New York-based street artist Damien Mitchell showcasing notable locals.

Two of them are inside the Tuppal Hotel – rock band Spiderbait and AFL icon Shane Crawford are immortalised on its walls.

It’s on the market now for $495,000.

A historic local icon

The Great Hotel Central in the NSW town of Glen Innes is one of the area’s oldest commercial buildings, constructed in 1874.

The beautifully maintained pub at 313 Grey Street is up for grabs as a freehold vacant possession, but is under management.

There are multiple income streams – two bars, a fine dining restaurant, a café, and between 13 and 16 accommodation rooms depending on the chosen configuration.

Darren Leaney from CRE Brokers said the hotel is a local focal point with an excellent reputation.

“If you enjoy a relaxed lifestyle, meeting fantastic people every day from all walks of life, this business is an absolute winner,” Mr Leaney said.

It’s on the market now for $1.395 million.