Little guys lead office demand growth

Many Perth offices are being speculatively fitted out in the hope of securing new tenants.

Small businesses drove a huge increase in demand for office space across Australia during the second quarter of 2016, with record levels of enquiry.

More than 620,000sqm of demand was recorded nationwide for the quarter – a 22% jump on the first quarter of the year – according to Colliers International research.

And small businesses led the charge, with an 85% increase in tenants seeking less than 1000sqm of space, and a 51% boost year-on-year.

The demand translated into 346 deals for more than 260,000sqm of space for the year to date, Colliers’ Office Demand Index report shows.

This quarter, we have seen more small businesses enquire for office space than ever previously recorded