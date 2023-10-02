‘Lifestyle changer’: Make your move before Sydney, QLD buyers

FOR anyone seeking a lifestyle change in Tassie, this could be the perfect opportunity.

Taranna’s Little Norfolk Bay is an events and accommodation venture — well-established and located in a gorgeous corner of Tasmania.

Alongside its four luxury chalets, the property also has a caretaker’s residence.

Kate Storey Realty director, Kate Storey, said it would be ideal for a “lifestyle charger”.

“A buyer seeking some of the cleanest air in the world and wanting to step back and enjoy life and coastal living, would be perfect,” she said.

“Taranna is only one hour from the Hobart Airport, if you need to go interstate. It is the type of business that would suit a semi-retired couple.

“The property offers income, and potential, plus the opportunity to enjoy coastal living in an area surrounded by natural beauty.

“For an entrepreneur, there is so much potential in this property.

“There is room for growth, subject to council approval.”

The residence, at No.5927 Arthur Hwy, is currently being used for events and workshops.

In the past, it was a 50-seat restaurant.

The units are described as ultra-modern. They have future bookings in place.

Mrs Storey said further development was possible (STCA), with plans for five more studio apartments and a three-bedroom manager’s residence — with two motel units underneath — had been approved.

They would need to be resubmitted as time has lapsed since their approval, she said.

“We have had solid interest in the property since it launched, and the level of interest is picking up. We have got a few groups of buyers flying over from Sydney and the Gold Coast to view the property.

“The location is highly appealing with the property positioned on the major tourist route, close to the Port Arthur Historic Site, Three Capes Walk, and breathtaking scenery and surf beaches.”

The property’s main building has a veranda that wraps around three sides, with rural and water views.

There is a commercial stainless-steel kitchen with a commercial oven and a walk-in pantry, timber floors, exposed beams, a freestanding wood heater, and a mezzanine.

The chalets have spa baths, kitchens, their own water tanks, and beautiful views.

No.5927 Arthur Hwy, Taranna is for sale with Kate Storey Realty. It is priced at “Offers over $1.598m”.