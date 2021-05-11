Life of leisure: seven theme parks for sale around Australia

Barra Fun Park is one of a number of theme parks and holiday parks currently on the market. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

Buying a theme park or leisure centre is not child’s play – it can be a rare investment opportunity to diversify a commercial portfolio with a property full of possibility.

From water parks, go-karts and laser tag, to bowling, game arcades and trampoline parks, leisure facilities in the right location can pay dividends for owners with vision.

Brent Stevenson, owner of Barra Fun Park in Townsville, which is listed for sale, said now is the “perfect time” to look into the sector while Australians are holidaying in their backyard.

“We’ve just had our best year in 20 years. People couldn’t go anywhere so they’re going local for their holidays. In the next couple of years, while everyone is travelling locally, parks could make a fortune,” Mr Stevenson said.

“I’m happy to sell it for the right price but I’m not desperate to – there is way more room for expansion if someone wanted to.

“I’ve had a few caravan parks looking at me lately because all activities are set up. With caravans or eco tents set up it could be the perfect venue for locals to visit and stay.”

Pandemic travel could benefit local operators

Latest figures from global industry research company IBISWorld show the amusement parks and centres operation industry currently occupies $1.3 billion of the Australian market – but is expected to drop by 13.4% in 2021.

The statistics show an average 5.8% decline in market size for the sector each year since 2016, attributed to the Dreamworld accident in that October and then the travel disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, IBISWorld’s November 2020 forecast said the industry would “grow at a strong pace over the next five years”, as it recovered from the effects of the pandemic; rising domestic and international tourist numbers; higher household discretionary income, and positive consumer sentiment.

Major companies such as Village Roadshow dominate Australia’s amusement park industry, but the country is dotted with smaller operations and family-run parks in tourist spots and regional centres.

REA Group economist Anne Flaherty said it’s important to consider the short and long-term circumstances around a tourist-driven industry and how they may change and affect a niche investment.

“Theme parks could be seen as a risky sector if we see a resurgence in COVID cases, as it impacts tourism, and international travel is not expected to resume to pre-COVID levels for a few years. So that could pose more of a risk,” Ms Flaherty said.

“Having said that, if these are areas that domestic tourists can visit, they are likely to do well. But depending on the location, international tourism is where long-term growth is likely be.”

Seven amusement parks for sale around Australia

Here are the theme parks and centres currently on the market around Australia.

1. Big Buzz Fun Park Centre, NSW

Run by the same owners for 36 years, the Big Buzz Fun Park Centre in Rainbow Flat includes an operational fun park with a toboggan run, four water slides, laser tag, golf range and go-karts.

The established business has an average gross turnover of about $400,000 per year, netting an income of about $180,000, based on just 80 days of operation in the year.

The 12ha property includes a four-bedroom residence.

Sale price: Price on application

Sale agent: Antonio Nguyen, LJ Hooker Cabramatta

2. Barra Fun Park, QLD

Currently home to Townsville’s only theme park, open weekends and school holidays, this 10.12ha property is for sale with a range of options.

The commercial acreage at 505 Allambie Lane, Gumlow has several zoning approvals and permits available, creating potential to operate as an aquaculture farm, events centre or lifestyle property, or continue as a theme park with expanded hours to full-time.

Barra Fun Park started as a redclaw and barramundi farm 20 years ago and has grown to include an inflatable water park, inline cable skis, aqua golf, a café/kiosk and more. There are 13 fishing dams on the property.

The property includes a modern, five-bedroom residence for the option for owners/managers to live on-site.

Sale price: $2.5 million

Sale agent: Property Now – Local Reserve

3. Jumpz Trampoline Park, VIC

Bendigo’s large-format Jumpz trampoline park is the only one of its kind in Central Victoria and is consistently busy.

Features include a foam pitt, basketball zone, dodgeball courts, 150 interconnecting trampolines, six elite performance trampolines, party rooms, 50-plus arcade games, laser tag, an under-fives playground and fully serviced cafe.

The 1800sqm facility has the capacity for up to 150 patrons per hour and is located next to major retailers in the centre of town.

Sale price: $880,000

Sale agent: Anne Donchos, CRE Brokers Australia

4. Monto holiday park, QLD

A popular tourist destination in Queensland’s North Burrett region, this holiday park includes a water park, cafe and tennis and golf facilities, with potential for expansion.

Operated by the same owners for 16 years, the caravan park is on 10.15ha in a bushland setting with access to walk trails and a local dam.

With 235 sites, including villas, cabins and camp sites, the property has a 12.6 per cent return on investment.

Sale price: $6 million

Sale agent: Craig Clark, CRE Brokers Australia

5. Munno Para games arcade and cafe, SA

Fully occupied by Little Rockets and Game On gaming arcade, this large 2176sqm site in Adelaide’s north presents a low-maintenance investment prospect.

With an estimated net income of $230,000 per annum plus GST, the centre’s current leases expire mid-2024 with options to renew.

Both tenants would suit the growing population and young demographic of the area, which is expected to expand to 40,000 people.

Sale price: Auction on Wednesday 26 May at 11am (unless sold prior)

Sale agent: Tony Ricketts, Ray White Commercial Adelaide

6. Townsville Ten Pin and Fun Centre, QLD

Townsville’s iconic freehold Tenpin and Fun Centre is for sale for the first time since 1992.

Currently run under full management, this property would appeal to either a hands-on family operation or an investor looking to maintain the current arrangements.

Set on 6474sqm, the 3,527sqm building includes 24 tenpin bowling lanes, four squash courts, dodgem cars, an amusement area, fully licensed kiosk and a commercial kitchen

A portion of the building is leased for a net annual rental of $72,098 plus GST.

Sale price: Contact Agent

Sale agent: Keir Kreis, LJ Hooker Commercial Brisbane

7. Tasmanian Devil Unzoo, TAS

A rare chance has emerged to purchase a significant tourist attraction, with the Tasmanian Devil Unzoo hitting the market for the first time in 42 years.

Set on 9.16ha, the property includes extensive bushland, wildlife habitats, a native botanic garden with native orchid reserve, a cafe, visitor centre and farmhouse residence with potential as a Three Capes walking lodge or B&B.

It’s located on the Tasman Peninsula, with sea frontage and a short drive to Tasmania’s top tourism destination, the Port Arthur Historic Site.

Sale price: Expression of interest

Sale agent: John Blacklow and Scott Newton, Knight Frank Tasmania