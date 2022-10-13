Lego Masters Australia: The Brickman Ryan McNaught’s warehouse, previously a Lego workshop, up for auction

Professional Lego artist and TV icon Ryan McNaught aka “The Brickman” is selling the workshop he moved his mammoth Lego collection to after running out of space in his garage.

Mr McNaught is the southern hemisphere’s only certified Lego professional, and one of just 20 adults recognised with the title worldwide.

He’s also a familiar face as the main judge on televisions Lego Masters Australia.

In between TV appearances, Brickman has put together five global Lego touring shows, with projects including a 4m-long “Elvis” firefighting helicopter, a 250,000-brick “Love Boat” and an AFL Premiership Cup Lego replica.

After Mr McNaught’s home garage became too small for his large-scale Lego models, he fitted out the 317sq m warehouse at 7/35 Logistics St, Keilor Park, as the Brickman workshop in 2015.

When the his team did a stocktake at the site a few years ago, they counted more than 5 million pieces of Lego stored in the building.

“There are lots of great memories there and we made models that went all over the world,” Mr McNaught said.

“We were sad to leave, it was like a family member as we had been there a long time.

“Earlier this year before we left, we made a model of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 car for the Grand Prix.

“It didn’t drive so well, we had to put it on a truck to get there.”

His Lego warehouse will go under the hammer Friday with $800,000-$850,000 price hopes.

The Keilor Park property has a container-height roller door, first-floor office, a mezzanine area, three phase power supply, a kitchenette and three car parks.

Colliers industrial manager Corey Vraca said potential buyers included investors who wanted to lease the site out, local residents wanting to store cars or caravans in it, small businesses and tradespeople.

“Location wise, it’s a very tightly-held area,” Mr Vraca said.

“It’s well connected to the Tullamarine and Calder Freeways nearby.”

The Brickman team has now moved into a new warehouse that is “five times bigger” than their former workshop.

The Auction Company’s Paul Tzamalis will conduct the auction.

