Landbankers sitting on goldmine in South East Queensland

315 Gardner Road, Rochedale, had 3.36ha of land and sold in a multi-sale for $18.15m last year.

A desperate search by developers for land in areas where there are growth-friendly councils means some Queenslanders are now sitting on a gold mine.

It’s seeing Queenslanders make millions off land tracts banked by families for generations across South East Queensland, with developers converging on properties to insure against dwindling land supply for new estates. Depending on location, properties could fetch as much as $18.15m for 3.36ha of land, as 315 Gardner Road, Rochedale, did in a multi-sale.

Property industry analyst Michael Matusik said new land supply was very tight across South East Queensland.

“There is under two years of actual potential new land supply across SEQ and the supply is tightest on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and in Redland. This supply is way too short.”