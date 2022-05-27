La Vie Hotels & Resorts acquires Islington Hotel in south Hobart

A major hotel group, which has long focused on Asia, is embarking on an ambitious strategy after picking up a 175-year-old boutique hotel in south Hobart.

La Vie Hotels & Resorts has acquired The Islington Hotel Hobart, an award-winning hotel that boasts views over Mount Wellington.

The hotel, which has just 11 guest rooms, celebrates its seventh quarter century and is home to an art and antique collection that compliments its heritage design and striking glass, marble and sandstone features.

La Vie has signalled that the purchase forms part of a major plan to invest heavily in the Australian market with a particular focus on Melbourne.

“Acquiring the Islington is part of a wider, strategic expansion plan the group has within Australia and we look forward to further developing and growing our boutique hotel ­portfolio over the next 12-18 months,” said La Vie managing director Craig Bond.

Despite having headquarters overseas in Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai as well as a Sydney office, the company will set its sights locally for now, Mr Bond said.

“In the last six months in Australia alone, we have signed the Holiday Inn & Suites Bondi Junction, taken ownership of the exclusive Australian rights to the world leading design-led YOO brand, and now acquired the ­Islington Hotel in Hobart,” he said.

“We are very active in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Sunshine Coast and Hobart to name a few and we look forward to expanding our presence in these locations in the coming months.”

La Vie also owns a number of regional motels, including accommodation in Rockhampton and Tamworth as well as the Wandin Estate in the Hunter Valley. The Hobart acquisition forms part of La Vie’s boutique regional portfolio, one that Mr Bond said he expects to flourish as Australians continuing to travel locally.

“We’re delighted to have acquired one of Hobart’s finest luxury boutique hotels and to be growing our portfolio of properties in the boutique and upscale space,” he said.

“The Islington Hotel has long been one of Australia’s most charming boutique properties thanks to its understated luxury offering and we plan on further elevating the hotel’s offering and expanding on the incredible service and experience the hotel delivers to guests. We strongly believe that Australians will continue to be in love with Australia and that regional travel will remain strong.

“While our appetite for capital cities remains, we see opportunity in regional and resort locations,” he said.