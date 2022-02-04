Kingdom of the Crystal Sale: Byron Bay retreat re-listed for $8.5m

A unique Byron Bay property decked out with purple crystals, a “healing” dome, Mongolian Yurt and Buddha statues has been relisted after failing to sell last year.

A lot of buyers gravitated towards the sheer uniqueness of the property, which was initially valued at $10m prior to arriving to market in September 2021.

Temple Byron has been used by the local community as a spiritual and wellness retreat for over 15 years and, prior to that, was used as a dojo for martial arts meditation.

The healing retreat of 46 Melaleuca Drive in Byron Bay did not end up selling – owner and founder Paul Margolin took over the sales process for the property and now has advertised it again.

“I felt that $8.5m was the perfect price for Temple Byron, I also felt like I knew the place better than anyone else and could offer more information for anyone interested in buying it,” Mr Margolin said.

“Whilst I would like for this property to continue as a healing centre, I’ve been approached by potential buyers who are looking to rent out the space for other uses.”

Mr Margolin said that the Mongolian Yurt had been brought onto the property area in the early years of the temple’s life to give attendees an intimate space to engage in one-on-one counselling sessions and eat lunch.

Purple is a common colour theme throughout the property and the Temple Byron website, since it is Mr Margolin’s favourite colour.

Drawing comparisons to a fairytale movie with crystals littered throughout the estate, Temple Byron had been put on the market for the first time in 15 years.

According to its website, Temple Byron provides “a sacred space for spiritual practices as well as seminars and workshops designed to promote self-discovery and personal transformation”.

Mr Margolin said he had never run the property for profit or commercial gain and had mixed reactions from regular attendees over whether he should sell the property or keep it for community use.

Sales records indicate the property was previously sold in December 2006 for $1.3m.

Situated on a 2.9 acre parcel of land, the parkland consists of five separate buildings that have been used as a community recreational facility since 1990.

The main house includes five bedrooms, a loft style bedroom and a spa and sauna room.

An American barn is also included, offering space that can be converted into accommodation or used as a granny flat or teen retreat.

The NSW Far North Coast ranked highly in a recent report amongst the most prominent regions to provide capital growth opportunities in regional NSW, however boom centres like Ballina, Shellharbour and Byron Bay were said to have passed their peak sales activity.

Over the last year, median property prices in Byron Bay have ranged from $2.85m for houses and $935k for units.

According to realestate.com.au, house sales have grown by 23.3 per cent whilst units rose by 7.1 per cent.

