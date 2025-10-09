KFC to debut secret Aus vending machine with no staff required

Fast food giant KFC is about to make history — announcing the launch of a world-first vending machine right here in Australia.

And while it is offering free chicken to mark the event, the launch signals a change in the nation’s commercial real estate sector.

KFC’s decision to place its vending machine in what’s speculated to be Spice Alley – a bustling foodie hub in Sydney’s Chippendale – is a masterclass in smart asset placement.

By choosing a high-traffic, vibrant location, KFC is not only creating buzz around its new menu item but also showcasing how vending machines can thrive as a commercial real estate asset when strategically positioned.

It offers a glimpse into how vending machines are becoming a viable business model for entrepreneurs and real estate investors alike.

With low overhead costs and scalability, vending machines are increasingly being seen as modern-day real estate assets.

MORE NEWS

Surprise way to make $100k from a vending machine

Aus retail under siege: Temu, Shein’s brutal impact

Major supermarket chain on cusp of closure

As much was highlighted by Former Wall Street investment banker and financial expert Codie Sanchez earlier this year when she asked the question: Is a vending machine a profitable business?

She put the question to the test, investing just over $8000 in three different vending machines to find out how much money she could make in just two weeks.

It’s fair to say, the experiment – which was posted to Ms Sanchez’s YouTube channel – has sparked a new wave of investors looking for minimal work but maximum gain.

However, Ms Sanchez cautions that the key to success lies in treating vending machines like real estate investments.

“Placing vending machines isn’t just about convenience, it’s about smart asset placement and is a lot like real estate, actually,” Sanchez told viewers.

“But successful operators, kind of like savvy real estate investors, they understand that calculated risks can lead to big rewards.”

Read more here.

KFC’s vending machine play

Aussie fans are in for a finger-lickin’ good surprise. To access the free chicken, they’ll need to crack the clues to find it first.

The vending machine, set to debut on October 18, will be tucked away in a “secret spicy location” in Sydney, and it’s all part of a promotion for KFC’s newest menu item: Sweet Tokyo Hot & Crispy.

This mouth-watering creation features boneless chicken coated in a sticky-sweet teriyaki glaze and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds – a Japanese-inspired twist on their iconic Hot & Crispy chicken.

While the vending machine will arrive later this month, KFC’s Sweet Tokyo Hot & Crispy is currently available at select KFC restaurants nationwide until Monday, November 3.

From finance to fortune

Megan Healey, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, is another example of how vending machines can become a lucrative venture.

Inspired by her schoolyard hobby of selling snacks, Healey quit her finance job and bought her first vending machine for $1400.

Initially earning just $61 a month, she scaled her business over three years to include 27 vending machines across 18 sites, pulling in $180,000 annually – all while working just two to three days a week.

Healey’s success underscores the parallels between vending machines and commercial real estate.

“It’s all about location,” she said.

“The right placement can turn a modest investment into a thriving business.”

Could vending machines be the next big asset class?

With stories like Megan Healey’s and Ms Sanchez’s proving the profitability of vending machines, it’s clear this unconventional business model is gaining traction.

Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur or a seasoned investor, vending machines offer a unique blend of convenience, scalability, and real estate strategy – and they might just be worth exploring.

As KFC’s vending machine prepares to make its debut, it’s not just foodies who are watching closely – commercial real estate enthusiasts are taking notes too.

While hot food vending machines are still a novelty in Australia, they have gained popularity in Japan and the US, offering ramen, burgers, pizza, and other meals.

And while some customers have expressed excitement online about the new promo, others have questioned how the food is stocked in the vending machine.

In response to concerns about the food’s safety and longevity, a KFC spokesperson told Yahoo Lifestyle that “fans can look forward to the same freshly prepared KFC they would be served at a restaurant”.