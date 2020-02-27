KeepCup pops top on sale of former Fitzroy HQ

The former home of KeepCup is up for sale in the environmentally conscious inner north.

Savills Melbourne has listed the 632sq m Westgarth St, Fitzroy corner warehouse space on behalf of the family than runs the business with price expectations of at least $5.5 million.

Savills agent Clinton Baxter says the owners have “spent a fortune creating a very modern sustainable office space” since buying it about eight years ago.

KeepCup was founded by former cafe owners Jamie and Abigail Forsyth in 2007 “following unsuccessful trials of existing reusable cups”, which led to them deciding to “design and make their own”.

The first KeepCups were sold to Melburnians nearly ten years ago at a small, underground design market; they’re now prolific throughout the city and state.