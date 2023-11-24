Kathleen Lumley College in North Adelaide to be sold off

It’s provided accommodation for hundreds of university students since the late 1960s.

Now Kathleen Lumley College in North Adelaide could be converted into a home for NDIS clients or even a private residence, with the State Heritage site at 120 MacKinnon Pde listed for sale for the first time in over 50 years.

Selling agent Emma Johnson of Eston Property, said the property, which is owned by the not-for-profit Kathleen Lumley Foundation, served as a co-residential college up until January 2022, when it was forced to shut its doors as a result of the impacts of Covid.

She said the college had been run in affiliation with The University of Adelaide, with predominantly international students calling it home – many of whom have gone on to prominent careers in teaching, diplomacy, public service and the private sector over the years.

“It was set up in the late sixties on a donation from Kathleen Lumley and purpose-built for student accommodation,” Ms Johnson said.

“When Covid hit and because most of their students were from overseas, they had to let go of their care staff … and they ultimately decided that they weren’t going to put it back into full swing (after the pandemic) and instead change their pathway to provide scholarships instead.”

With the property now listed for sale, Ms Johnson said motivated investors had the unique opportunity to secure a slice of prime Adelaide real estate.

However, she said there was one major catch.

“The site is State Heritage-listed, which makes the sale quite complex and any development application will come down to what the council wants and agrees to,” Ms Johnson said.

“So it really needs someone with the time and energy to work through what they can do with the site.”

“We’ve had a few NDIS people look at it but it probably is too complex in the sense that it’s not at all accessibility friendly.

“But we’ve also had varied interest so far from charities, schools, other colleges, developers and someone looking to maybe turn it into their own residence.”

Ms Johnson said only time would tell what the future had in store for the college, as well as how much the site could be worth.

“The fact it’s State Heritage-listed will put downward pressure on the sale price because it’s a risk for the purchaser and we’ve got to factor in that risk … so we don’t really know what that’s really worth to someone,” she said.

“That said, it’s obviously in a prime location and I think that’s what’s drawing people to the site but then, of course, they have to figure out how they can use what’s here to fit their purposes.”

The sale includes 2733sq m of land, as well as three primary buildings, ranging from two to four storey and a mixture of 62 ensuite and twin rooms.

There’s also an amenity wing featuring a commercial kitchen, dining room, common room, kitchenette, library and bathroom facilities.

The sale does not include adjacent cottages, which will be sold separately at a later date.

The property is being sold via expression of interest.