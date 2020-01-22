John Holland withdrawal hits Lendlease shares

The building giant was stuck with a heavy exposure to the troubled $11bn Melbourne Metro Tunnel Project. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Lendlease shares closed 3.6% lower at $18.09 on Tuesday as the company says that a potential buyer, understood to be John Holland, has pulled out of the sales process for its $300 million services unit.

The confirmation of the Chinese-owned company’s exit came just a month after the bulk of the engineering business was sold to Spanish group Acciona.

The Steve McCann-led building giant was stuck with a heavy exposure to the troubled $11 billion Melbourne Metro Tunnel Project after that deal in which it received just $180 million.

The services arm had been considered a more attractive unit than the engineering branch, which triggered a shock writedown in November 2018 that wiped more than $2 billion off the company’s market value.

Lendlease’s shares touched a low $18.02 on Tuesday as the company remained in talks with the Victorian government about the problem Melbourne tunnelling project and Acciona is unlikely to buy the company’s interest while the situation remains unresolved.

Lendlease has a 33% interest in the consortium building the tunnel, along with John Holland and Bouygues Construction.