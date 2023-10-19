Jim and Ally Downer selling sprawling Adelaide Hills property Mount Beevor

Members of South Australia’s Downer family dynasty are offloading their sprawling Adelaide Hills property which is expected to attract offers up to $30m.

The 1158ha grazing property, known as Mount Beevor, has been held by the Downer family since 1949, and is currently operated by Jim Downer – a second cousin to former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer – and his wife Ally.

Located near the small town of Harrogate, about 15km northeast of Mount Barker, the property features the main Mount Beevor homestead, a second residence and two staff quarters.

The Downers currently run 2500 Merino ewes and 275 Black Angus cows on the property, which are also available for purchase.

Mr Downer, who has run the operation since 1980, said the property had a long and rich history dating back to its establishment by pioneer pastoralist Captain James Beevor who settled in the area in 1839.

“We’re the fourth owner since white settlement so it’s been tightly held for quite a long time,” he said.

“We’ve done our succession planning and have come to the conclusion that it’s time to sell and do other things.

“Obviously it’s all set up for a grazing enterprise but I think also, being very close to the city and the picturesque nature of the farm, that it would be perfectly attuned to a tourism enterprise of some sort. That would be ideal.”

Each of the two homesteads offers up to five bedrooms.

Other improvements include a shearing shed, machinery sheds, dams, single-phase power and mains water supply.

Mr Downer, who raised his three children at the property, said the family had also taken several measures to improve the environmental impact of the operation.

“We are self-replacing breeding enterprises for both sheep and cattle,” he said.

“We’ve made the farm more sustainable, and that’s by adopting a lot of the land care principles, re-fencing and changing the watering points, so that we can take care of the environment while still grazing the land.”

International property firm CBRE has been appointed to sell the property, which stretches across 22 certificates of title.

CBRE’s Phil Schell said that allowed an incoming purchaser to split the property up into smaller parcels if required.

He expects the property to attract offers in the $25m to $30m range.

“Rarely do properties of this scale and quality come to market as one landholding in the Adelaide Hills, especially across 22 titles,” he said.

“The Adelaide Hills has been a hot property market of late and we’re sure this will appeal to families and eastern state groups.

“Mount Beevor benefits from an average annual rainfall of 605mm and features rolling hills, views and creeks making it ideal for a change of scenery with the added benefit of a commercial grazing enterprise.”

The first stage of a two-stage expressions of interest campaign closes on November 30.