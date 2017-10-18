Architect’s vision for a ‘vertical forest’ on Mars

Stefano Boeri Architects’ depiction of a what a “vertical forest” on Mars might look like.

It’s Shanghai, but certainly not as you know it.

Not content with merely creating sustainable and environmentally friendly buildings on Earth, the architects behind revolutionary “vertical forest” cities and buildings throughout Asia and Europe has mapped out a similar concept it says would allow us to inhabit Mars.

In an exhibition currently on display in Shanghai, Stefano Boeri Architects weigh into the idea that by 2117, global warming will see Shanghai flooded and underwater, necessitating a mass relocation of its residents.

Their solution?

A “New Shanghai” on Mars, with people living in “eco-systemic seeds”, which appear to be giant pods that are home to buildings enveloped in greenery, similar to other projects already underway on Earth.

The concept, reportedly created in conjunction with the Chinese Space Agency, would see the pods travel to the Red Planet via an interplanetary space station, before settling on the planet’s surface and creating an atmosphere that would support plants and human life.

While it’s unclear how sound the science behind the idea is, visitors to the “Vertical Forest Mars Seed” exhibition can use virtual reality to experience the green cities.